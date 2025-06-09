GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilSportFootballBenin: new destination for Sessi d'Almeida
Benin

Benin: new destination for Sessi d’Almeida

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Sessi d'Almeida
Sessi d'[email protected]
- Advertisement -

The Beninese midfielder, Sessi d’Almeida, has signed for two seasons with the Neftçi Baku club in the Azerbaijani first division.

FC Neftçi Baku has acquired the services of the Beninese defensive midfielder, Sessi d’Almeida, who has committed to the Azerbaijani first division club. The Cheetah has signed a two-year contract, with an additional year option. The transfer fee is estimated to be between 100,000 and 150,000 euros.

- Publicité-

A new destination for the Beninese player who has just completed a successful season with Apollon Limassol, where he played 32 matches in all competitions. At 29, the Bordeaux native will thus discover a fifth championship after France, England, Portugal, and Cyprus.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Ivory Coast

Laurent Gbagbo: “It’s a fight, so we’re going to fight” (video)

Benin

Benin-Niger Pipeline Case: Nigerians Defeated in the Criet Appeals Chamber

Benin

Road Safety in Benin: Despite Efforts, the Numbers Remain Concerning

Benin

False initiation promise: a scammer tried for taking advantage of a sick man’s distress

Benin

BEPC 2025 in Benin: 128,893 candidates in the running

Benin

Regional securities market: Togo continues its momentum and surpasses the 230 billion FCFA mark raised

Benin

War in Ukraine: a next-generation Russian fighter jet shot down

Benin

Benin: a man on trial for attempting to buy human remains

Benin

Mali: Russian paramilitary group Wagner announces the end of its mission

Nigeria

Mercato: Real Madrid joins the race for Victor Osimhen

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS