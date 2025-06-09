Benin: new destination for Sessi d’Almeida

- Advertisement -

The Beninese midfielder, Sessi d’Almeida, has signed for two seasons with the Neftçi Baku club in the Azerbaijani first division.

FC Neftçi Baku has acquired the services of the Beninese defensive midfielder, Sessi d’Almeida, who has committed to the Azerbaijani first division club. The Cheetah has signed a two-year contract, with an additional year option. The transfer fee is estimated to be between 100,000 and 150,000 euros.

A new destination for the Beninese player who has just completed a successful season with Apollon Limassol, where he played 32 matches in all competitions. At 29, the Bordeaux native will thus discover a fifth championship after France, England, Portugal, and Cyprus.