BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin - National Pedagogical Day: teachers and AME expected on September 10th

Benin – National Pedagogical Day: teachers and AME expected on September 10th

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

In preparation for the 2025-2026 school year, the Ministry of Kindergarten and Primary Education is organizing a pedagogical day of reflection and consultation across the nation on September 10, 2025.

In a communique dated August 20, 2025, Minister Salimane Karimou notes that the workshops will take place in each school district. Departmental directors, as well as school district heads, are asked to take all necessary arrangements for the smooth running of this meeting.

In each location, it’s the responsibility of the school district head to identify the meeting site,” the official announcement emphasizes.

The day will gather teaching staff under supervision, as well as aspiring teachers, whose participation is confirmed by the minister.

The purpose of the meeting is to harmonize teaching practices, strengthen professional cohesion, and effectively prepare for the start of classes.

The pedagogical day is now an essential part of the national school calendar, allowing stakeholders in education to revisit teaching methods and share new directions for the upcoming year.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Escape from Abomey-Calavi Prison: cascading penalties after the escape of a dangerous inmate

Benin

Benin-Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions around small trade

Benin

Cotonou: Resumption of the trial of Alofa and Amoussou, accused of the alleged murder of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo

Niger

Niger: Nathalie Yamb appointed as General Tiani’s Special Advisor and granted a diplomatic passport

Benin

Private School Advertising: the HAAC reminds media of the current rules

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: five years of solid imprisonment for two audacious thieves

Benin

Benin – Clearing of public spaces: the instructions given to the police officers

Benin

Accident on the Ouémé river bridge: the Niger government expresses its gratitude to Benin

Benin

Final farewell to Razack Omotoyossi: the “Bull of Pobè” now rests in Lagos

Benin

MEF Recruitment: 16 Candidates Selected for the Administrative Vehicle Driver Position (list)

VIEW ALL FEEDS