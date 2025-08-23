Benin – National Pedagogical Day: teachers and AME expected on September 10th

- Publicité-

In preparation for the 2025-2026 school year, the Ministry of Kindergarten and Primary Education is organizing a pedagogical day of reflection and consultation across the nation on September 10, 2025.

In a communique dated August 20, 2025, Minister Salimane Karimou notes that the workshops will take place in each school district. Departmental directors, as well as school district heads, are asked to take all necessary arrangements for the smooth running of this meeting.

In each location, it’s the responsibility of the school district head to identify the meeting site,” the official announcement emphasizes.

The day will gather teaching staff under supervision, as well as aspiring teachers, whose participation is confirmed by the minister.

The purpose of the meeting is to harmonize teaching practices, strengthen professional cohesion, and effectively prepare for the start of classes.

The pedagogical day is now an essential part of the national school calendar, allowing stakeholders in education to revisit teaching methods and share new directions for the upcoming year.