Benin – Music: Nikanor Denounces “Dishonest Distributors” and Promises to Reveal Their Names

This Monday, August 18, 2025, in a post on his Facebook page, the Beninese singer Nikanor accuses certain distributors of exploiting musicians by making them sign “fake contracts” and withholding the earnings that are rightfully theirs. He announces that he is about to publish the names of the individuals targeted.

“Dishonest distributors who make Beninese artists sign fake contracts and are still incapable of giving them the crumbs that are their due, your turn is here…!!! My next outing will be with your names”, the singer wrote.

Directly addressing these players, Nikanor referred to them as “thieves” and “murderers” who “live off the backs of Beninese artists, taking them for ignorants”. The interpreter of the title Bizarre also denounces the fact that some of them deceive musicians into believing they aren’t generating significant earnings in order to discourage them from claiming their due.

“It’s your money, it’s your right”

For the artist, even small amounts must be paid to the creators. “Even if you make 1,000 Fcfa per quarter, it’s yours by right. They must inform you. It’s your money, it’s your right and it’s your retirement”, he suggested.

Nikanor also lambasted the “thieves in suits with big French” accusing them of being “enemies of the evolution of the Beninese artist”. “Catch up, it’s going to go very fast”, Nikanor warned in his caution.

This outing by Nikanor could facilitate the transparency of distribution contracts and remuneration of artists in Benin.