BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin - Music: Nikanor Denounces "Dishonest Distributors" and Promises to Reveal Their Names

Benin – Music: Nikanor Denounces “Dishonest Distributors” and Promises to Reveal Their Names

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Nikanor Photo : Ma place dans la mode @ FB
Nikanor Photo : Ma place dans la mode @ FB
- Publicité-

This Monday, August 18, 2025, in a post on his Facebook page, the Beninese singer Nikanor accuses certain distributors of exploiting musicians by making them sign “fake contracts” and withholding the earnings that are rightfully theirs. He announces that he is about to publish the names of the individuals targeted.

“Dishonest distributors who make Beninese artists sign fake contracts and are still incapable of giving them the crumbs that are their due, your turn is here…!!! My next outing will be with your names”, the singer wrote.

Directly addressing these players, Nikanor referred to them as “thieves” and “murderers” who “live off the backs of Beninese artists, taking them for ignorants”. The interpreter of the title Bizarre also denounces the fact that some of them deceive musicians into believing they aren’t generating significant earnings in order to discourage them from claiming their due.

“It’s your money, it’s your right”

For the artist, even small amounts must be paid to the creators. “Even if you make 1,000 Fcfa per quarter, it’s yours by right. They must inform you. It’s your money, it’s your right and it’s your retirement”, he suggested.

Nikanor also lambasted the “thieves in suits with big French” accusing them of being “enemies of the evolution of the Beninese artist”. “Catch up, it’s going to go very fast”, Nikanor warned in his caution.

This outing by Nikanor could facilitate the transparency of distribution contracts and remuneration of artists in Benin.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: Search Resumed to Retrieve the Bus and Find the Missing

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: The Democrats Party Expresses Its Dismay and Makes Recommendations

Togo

In Togo, USAID leaves the field, democracy in a turbulent zone

Benin

Parakou: a fake magistrate arrested after defrauding several citizens

Benin

Benin – Elections 2026: ANIP equips political parties with the Computerized Electoral List

Benin

Benin – a bus plunges into the Ouémé River at Glazoué: the government reacts

Benin

Benin: A Malian bus falls into the Ouémé River at Glazoué, 9 survivors and one body found

Benin

Benin – Unease within the Movement: Jacques Ayadji airs his grievances against UP le Renouveau

Benin

Benin: the HAAC shuts down two pirate television stations broadcasting without authorization

Benin

Benin: Political parties and CSOs trained on the mastery of Anip’s digital platforms

VIEW ALL FEEDS