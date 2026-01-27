Benin: MPs of the 9th Legislature to end their term next Friday.

Members of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of Benin are preparing to formally conclude their work on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the end of a plenary session scheduled to mark the end of their mandate.



The parliamentary business resumed on Wednesday, January 28, with a heavy agenda, including the examination of several texts of national importance.

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

Among the files under consideration are draft laws relating to the prevention and management of HIV/AIDS, to the regulation of the cinema and moving image industry, as well as to the amendment of the organic law governing the Constitutional Court and that governing the Economic and Social Council (CES).



The closing session of the second ordinary session of 2025, which had been opened on October 31, 2025, will also be formalized on this occasion. This latter session, called the budgetary session, constitutes the very last parliamentary meeting of the outgoing legislature.



This solemn step marks the end of the 9th Legislature, installed in February 2023, and prepares the transition to the 10th Legislature, whose new deputies elected in the January 11, 2026 elections are to take office at the installation ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026.