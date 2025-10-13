Benin: major decisions adopted by the Council of Ministers on 8 October 2025

President Patrice Talon’s government met on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in Council of Ministers. Several important measures were approved, affecting both the legal framework and infrastructure projects.

Among the key decisions:

●Adoption of the implementing texts of Law No. 2025-19 of July 22, 2025 relating to Associations and Foundations in the Republic of Benin ;

●Procedures for processing criminal record information.

COMMUNICATIONS

●Works to develop the resettlement site for market gardeners located within the footprint of the construction projects for a Club Med–style holiday village and the golf course at Avlékété, in the commune of Ouidah ;

●Execution of various services as part of the operationalization and launch of the public channel Bénin TV Alafia ;

●Contracting for full project management services for the project to build a funeral center, a morgue, a crematorium and a training school in thanatopraxy in the commune of Abomey-Calavi ;

●Construction of an infrastructure reserved for artisans and the site manager of the Abomey-Calavi landing stage

INDIVIDUAL MEASURES

Appointments :

to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research