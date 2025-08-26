Benin: lists of approved and rejected applications for the selection test for 250 probationary assistants in public universities

- Publicité-

On Friday, August 22, 2025, the Ministry of Labor and the Civil Service released the lists of applications accepted and rejected for the selection test for 250 probationary assistants in public universities.

These lists can be viewed on the official website of the Ministry of Labor and the Civil Service (here) as well as on that of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (here).

Appeals process for rejected applications

Candidates whose applications were rejected have from Monday, August 25 to Wednesday, August 27, 2025 to address the reasons for rejection. Submissions must be made in person at the Secretariat of the Department of Recruitment of State Agents (DRAE), located on the 1st floor of Administrative Tower « B ».

The ministry specifies that no appeals will be accepted after this deadline.

The final list of selected candidates will be published on Monday, September 1, 2025 on the same official platforms. The written exams will be held at CEG Sainte Rita in Cotonou, designated as the sole examination center.