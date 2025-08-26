BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: lists of approved and rejected applications for the selection test for 250 probationary assistants in public universities

Benin: lists of approved and rejected applications for the selection test for 250 probationary assistants in public universities

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Université de Parakou
Université de Parakou
- Publicité-

On Friday, August 22, 2025, the Ministry of Labor and the Civil Service released the lists of applications accepted and rejected for the selection test for 250 probationary assistants in public universities.

These lists can be viewed on the official website of the Ministry of Labor and the Civil Service (here) as well as on that of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (here).

Appeals process for rejected applications

Candidates whose applications were rejected have from Monday, August 25 to Wednesday, August 27, 2025 to address the reasons for rejection. Submissions must be made in person at the Secretariat of the Department of Recruitment of State Agents (DRAE), located on the 1st floor of Administrative Tower « B ».
The ministry specifies that no appeals will be accepted after this deadline.

The final list of selected candidates will be published on Monday, September 1, 2025 on the same official platforms. The written exams will be held at CEG Sainte Rita in Cotonou, designated as the sole examination center.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Nigeria

2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Benin

Benin – Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4×4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Benin

Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

Benin

School Burglary in Hêvié Adovié: Main Suspect Arrested After Six Months on the Run

Benin

Development: Cotonou strengthens its economic presence in Asia with the Benin Business Forum in Osaka

Morocco

CHAN 2025 – Semifinals: Tuesday’s schedule

Benin

2026 presidential election: legal expert Adégbola Franck Oké warns the OIF about provisions of the Electoral Code

Benin

Benin: Alain Adihou hails a CENA decision as a “sign of openness.”

Benin

2025 National Tennis Championship: the tournament opens this Monday in Porto-Novo and Cotonou

Benin

Benin: Republican Police seize hookah equipment in several bars in Godomey

VIEW ALL FEEDS