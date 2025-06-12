Benin: Julien Kandé Kansou placed under arrest warrant, here are the charges

- Advertisement -

Julien Kandé Kansou, a very active militant of the party Les Démocrates, was placed under arrest warrant this Thursday, June 12, 2025, following his appearance at the Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET).

The poet and political communicator Julien Kandé Kansou, a rising figure of the Beninese opposition, has been referred this Thursday, June 12, 2025, to one of the special prosecutor’s deputies of CRIET, in Porto-Novo.

Following the hearing, the magistrate ordered his placement under arrest warrant, pending his trial set for July 1, 2025.

Julien Kandé Kansou is accused of publishing false news and electronic harassment, offenses under the Digital Code in Benin.

Back to the arrest of Julien Kandé Kansou

To recap, Julien Kandé Kansou was apprehended last Thursday, June 5, at his home by six plainclothes policemen before being taken to an unknown location for several hours.

On Sunday, June 8, a search of his home was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation, as confirmed by his lawyer, Me Augustin Aballo.

An active militant of the party Les Démocrates, an engaged poet, and a member of the communication cell of said party, Julien Kandé Kansou is known for his incisive writing and fierce criticism against the ruling power.

At the time of his appearance before the prosecutor’s deputy, several close associates and militants of the party Les Démocrates were present around the CRIET, notably the party spokesperson, who came to show his support.