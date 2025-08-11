Benin: Hundreds of rotten chickens removed from a fish shop

- Publicité-

Hundreds of rotting chicken carcasses were removed from a fish shop in Abomey-Calavi on Monday, August 4, 2025, under police supervision.

This Monday in Abomey-Calavi, within a fish shop unwittingly transformed into an infection hub, a dump truck was waiting with its engine idling, while a team in suits was busy removing hundreds of decaying chicken carcasses.

The scene, as striking as it was alarming, put an end to days of torment for the local residents, overwhelmed by a foul smell. The operation, conducted with rigor, took place under the supervision of the Republican Police.

Agents from the Ministry of Livestock and Living Environment were also on site to ensure the respect of sanitary protocols. A security cordon was set up to keep spectators at a distance and ensure a safe action perimeter. “One couldn’t live here anymore. The smell was unbearable. Finally, we can breathe!”, a relieved local resident reported by Bip radio said.

A collective relief after months of anxiety

According to initial information gathered on site, the carcasses had been in a defective cold room for several weeks, even months. The inaction of the owners or operators of the fish shop worsened the situation, turning the place into a genuine health bomb. The air laden with foul odors ended up making life unbearable for the residents.

The authorities shipped all of the carcasses to the incineration center of the Solid Waste Management Company (SGDS), to eliminate any trace of contamination and prevent potential disease spread. No information has been given so far about possible proceedings against the fish shop’s management.

- Publicité-

An inquiry might be launched in the coming days, to determine responsibilities in this case.