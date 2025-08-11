BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: Hundreds of rotten chickens removed from a fish shop

Benin: Hundreds of rotten chickens removed from a fish shop

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

Hundreds of rotting chicken carcasses were removed from a fish shop in Abomey-Calavi on Monday, August 4, 2025, under police supervision.

This Monday in Abomey-Calavi, within a fish shop unwittingly transformed into an infection hub, a dump truck was waiting with its engine idling, while a team in suits was busy removing hundreds of decaying chicken carcasses.

The scene, as striking as it was alarming, put an end to days of torment for the local residents, overwhelmed by a foul smell. The operation, conducted with rigor, took place under the supervision of the Republican Police.

Agents from the Ministry of Livestock and Living Environment were also on site to ensure the respect of sanitary protocols. A security cordon was set up to keep spectators at a distance and ensure a safe action perimeter. “One couldn’t live here anymore. The smell was unbearable. Finally, we can breathe!”, a relieved local resident reported by Bip radio said.

A collective relief after months of anxiety

According to initial information gathered on site, the carcasses had been in a defective cold room for several weeks, even months. The inaction of the owners or operators of the fish shop worsened the situation, turning the place into a genuine health bomb. The air laden with foul odors ended up making life unbearable for the residents.

The authorities shipped all of the carcasses to the incineration center of the Solid Waste Management Company (SGDS), to eliminate any trace of contamination and prevent potential disease spread. No information has been given so far about possible proceedings against the fish shop’s management.

- Publicité-

An inquiry might be launched in the coming days, to determine responsibilities in this case.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

Benin

Benin: According to the opposition, experts have recorded 300,000 deaths in the electoral file.

Benin

Adjohoun: a mother and her daughter perish in a suspected arson

VIEW ALL FEEDS