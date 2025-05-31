GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin: Hon. Hilarion Etong on a working visit to Cotonou

By Edouard Djogbénou
Diplomatie-678x355-1728x800_c Coopération
Diplomatie et Coopération - Photo: OIP
Cotonou is set to host the 31st Africa Regional Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) from June 2 to 4, 2025.

Ahead of this major event, the President of the APF and Vice President of the National Assembly of Cameroon, Hon. Hilarion Etong, arrived in Benin on Friday, May 30.

Upon his arrival at Cardinal Bernardin Gantin International Airport, he was welcomed by a parliamentary delegation led by Hon. Assan Seibou, Vice President of Benin’s APF section.

In a brief statement to the press, Hilarion Etong expressed his gratitude to the President of the National Assembly of Benin, Louis Gbèhounou Vlavonou, and to President Patrice Talon for their involvement in organizing the event. He praised Benin’s commitment to hosting the regional session, highlighting its significance in preparing for the upcoming APF plenary session scheduled for July in Paris.

“Africa has a key role to play in discussions on today’s major global challenges,” said the APF President, stressing the need for a strong and united African voice within the Francophonie.

The Cotonou meeting will address a range of critical issues, including equitable access to energy, current geopolitical dynamics, and the continent’s demographic challenges. Participants will aim to develop shared proposals within a framework of Francophone solidarity.

