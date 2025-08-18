Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: The Democrats Party Expresses Its Dismay and Makes Recommendations

- Publicité-

A serious accident that occurred on the night of August 16 to 17, 2025, on the Ouémé river bridge in Glazoué, claimed several lives of passengers from a Malian bus. In the face of this tragedy, the Democrats Party expresses its compassion and proposes safety measures to prevent further tragedies.

In a statement issued on August 17, the Democrats Party expressed its “deep dismay” after the accident involving a bus for international passenger transport heading to Malanville.

The vehicle, registered in Mali, lost control before plunging into the Ouémé river. According to figures reported by the party, the provisional toll is 9 survivors, one body found, and 44 people missing.

“We bow to the memory of the deceased and extend our sincere condolences to all the bereaved families,” said the National Secretary for Communication, Dr Guy Dossou Guy, who signed the statement.

A call to strengthen the safety of transport buses

The party also commends the swift mobilization of firefighters, naval forces, and republican police still engaged in rescue operations.

Beyond the emotion stirred up by this tragedy, the Democrats believe that concrete measures need to be taken to prevent further large-scale accidents.

They particularly point out the risks associated with driver fatigue on long journeys. “For any trip that exceeds 700 km, the authorities must require transport companies to have at least two drivers,” the party recommends.

While urging transporters to exercise more vigilance and responsibility, the Democrats call on public authorities on the need to strengthen safety standards in the sector. “This tragedy on our roads is one tragedy too many,” the statement concludes.