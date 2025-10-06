Benin: Full report of the Council of Ministers for Wednesday, October 1

The government of President Patrice Talon held its weekly Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

During this government conclave, the following decisions were taken :

I- Communications

Contracting for the construction of four multi-village potable water supply systems in the departments of Zou, Ouémé and Plateau.

The works to be built are intended to serve four arrondissements: Setto, Zoungbomey, Issaba and Odometa, which were initially included in a call for tenders that proved unsuccessful.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

In order to allow the beneficiary populations of the localities concerned to have access to drinking water, the Council decided in favor of contracting with qualified companies that will carry out these works.

II- Meetings and international events.

It was authorized, under this heading :

The celebration :

International Day of Older Persons, October 1, 2025;

the 14th edition of the International Day of the Girl (IDG), October 15, 2025;

Organization in Benin: of the 16th General Assembly of the UEMOA Labour and Social Dialogue Council, in Cotonou, on October 8 and 9, 2025; of the 6th edition of the Climate Chance Africa Summit 2025, on October 27 and 28, 2025; of the 3rd congress of the Beninese Society of Internal Medicine, from October 29 to 31, 2025; a high-level meeting on digital transformation in West and Central Africa, on November 17 and 18, 2025; then

Benin’s participation in the 53rd session of the Committee on World Food Security, from October 20 to 24, 2025, in Rome, Italy.



III- Individual measures.

The following appointments were made :

At the Presidency of the Republic

President of the Sèmè City Foundation: Mr. Lionel ZINSOU

Mr. Lionel ZINSOU Executive Director of the Sèmè City Foundation: Mr. Fructeux S. AHO.

Done in Cotonou, October 1, 2025,

The Secretary General of the Government,

Edouard OUIN-OURO.