Benin: four suspects arrested after an armed robbery in N’Dali

- Publicité-

The Police républicaine announced the arrest of four individuals involved in an armed robbery that recently occurred in the commune of N’Dali, in northern Benin.

The operation, carried out by local security units, helped put a stop to this criminal network and secure the population.

According to available information, the criminals had attacked residents while brandishing bladed weapons and homemade firearms, spreading panic in the locality. Alerted, the Police républicaine immediately opened an investigation and mobilized its teams.

The investigations quickly led to the identification of the suspects, who were arrested in a series of targeted operations.

During the searches, several incriminating items were seized, including weapons and part of the loot. The suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be brought before the competent court in the coming days to answer for the charges against them.

Local authorities praised the responsiveness of the security forces, which helped reassure the population of N’Dali, already affected by similar incidents in recent months. They are calling on residents to cooperate more with law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activity to help prevent further attacks.

- Publicité-

This arrest is another step in the fight against organized crime in the Alibori region, where security forces are stepping up prevention and enforcement operations to protect citizens and their property.