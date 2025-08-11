BY COUNTRIES
Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
The Republican Police conducted a new operation in the Atacora department. On Monday, August 4, 2025, the Kerou central district police station apprehended five individuals in the villages of Fètèkou and Tingourou, as part of an investigation opened following an armed robbery.

The incident dates back to the night of July 30 to 31, 2025. According to the initial elements of the investigation, nine men, four of them armed with homemade rifles and the others equipped with machetes and sticks, burst into the home of a farmer and breeder residing at Ouoré, where he lived with his brother.

The attackers, who had not bothered to hide their faces, allegedly threatened the owner of the place before taking away an amount of 200,000 FCFA, a Haojue Escort brand motorcycle belonging to him, and another Bajaj brand one owned by his brother.

Thanks to the victim’s recognition of some of the perpetrators, law enforcement was able to identify and locate several suspects. Thus, five of them were arrested by the teams from the Kerou central police station.

The investigation continues with the aim of apprehending the other presumed members of the group and shedding light on this case.

