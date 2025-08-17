Benin – Elections 2026: ANIP equips political parties with the Computerized Electoral List

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, political party leaders, representatives of civil society organizations, and technical experts received training on the digital tools of the National Agency for the Identification of Individuals (ANIP). The aim is to ensure better preparation for the 2026 general elections through optimal use of the Computerized Electoral List (LEI).

In a studious atmosphere, the participants attentively followed the presentation by Herbert Assogba, Head of Policies, Partnerships, and Communication at ANIP, who detailed the procedures, the timelines, and the importance of these platforms for electoral transparency. “We all must understand that the LEI forms the backbone of elections in Benin. It determines who can vote and where. Its reliability is therefore crucial for the credibility of the election process”, he insisted.

- Publicité-

The LEI, a digital revolution in the service of democracy

One of the first things explained by Herbert Assogba concerned the nature of the Computerized Electoral List itself. Unlike the old manual lists which were often subject to disputes, the LEI is a unique, digital, and national file. It incorporates each citizen’s photo and ensures that “no one can vote twice”.

“The LEI is extracted directly from the National Registry of Individuals. It is the result of the RAVIP, but also of the biometric data collected within the country and abroad. It is therefore an exhaustive and centralized list”, he explained. According to him, this innovation allows for better tracking of voters, preventing duplicates and simplifying the electoral logistics.

- Publicité-

The audience, consisting mainly of political party leaders, showed a lot of interest in these details. For many, this meeting provided an opportunity to shed light on a process often perceived as opaque.

“This is not just a technical question,” Herbert Assogba continued. “It’s a matter of trust. If citizens believe in the reliability of the electoral list, they will have more confidence in the results coming from the ballot box.”

A practical and pedagogical training

Beyond the conceptual explanations, the meeting on August 16 also had a practical aspect with the on-screen projection of ANIP’s various digital platforms, accessible via eservices.anip.bj or the mobile application ANIP BJ. The participants thus discovered how to check their voting center, make an online transfer, or generate an identification certificate.

“We want to bring public service closer to the citizen. With a smartphone, everyone can now know where they vote and correct, if necessary, their registration location without wasting time in long queues”, he pointed out. The demonstrations showed the simplicity of the procedures, while emphasizing the importance of respecting the deadlines set by law.

- Publicité-

According to the legal calendar highlighted during the session, the display of the provisional electoral list is scheduled from September 13 to 28, 2025, followed by the publication of the definitive list between October 28 and November 11, 2025. “It is crucial that each citizen consult their electoral situation during these periods, because after the deadline, it will no longer be possible to change anything for the 2026 general elections”, Herbert Assogba warned.

Between pedagogy and political issues

While the training was mainly technical, it also had major political significance. Party leaders, whether they are from the ruling party or the opposition, understood that understanding the LEI will be decisive for the preparation of the ballots. “The electoral list is the silent referee of the elections. If you’re not on it, you don’t exist in the process”, Herbert Assogba hammered.

He also emphasized the responsibilities of the political actors themselves. “It is not up to the ANIP to mobilize your activists to get them registered, he reminded them. It’s up to you, political parties and civil society organizations, to raise awareness, explain and assist your supporters so that no voter is left behind.”

This challenge sparked approving murmurs in the room. Several participants acknowledged that a part of past election disputes came from a weak understanding of the rules by their own activists.

Key questions raised by participants

The meeting was not a monologue. After the presentation, a lively exchange allowed parties and CSOs to express their concerns. Among the recurring questions were:

The possibility of transferring one’s voting center from one municipality to another;

The fate of citizens who have lost their identification documents;

The registration of Beninese abroad;

The reliability of the system against fraud attempts.

For each question, Herbert Assogba carefully answered by citing legal texts. Regarding identification documents, he recalled that “four documents are valid for voting: the FID certificate, the biometric national card, the biometric driving license, and the personal identification certificate.” As for transfers, he specified that they can be carried out online or at the ANIP counters in city halls.

On the diaspora, he was categorical. “Any Beninese abroad can be on the LEI, provided they are registered in the National Register and approach embassies or consulates for their procedures.”

A challenge of transparency and trust

The question of electoral transparency held a central place in the presentation. Herbert Assogba emphasized that the LEI constitutes “the foundation upon which the legitimacy of the 2026 elections will rest.” According to him, the centralization and digitization of data significantly reduce the chances of manipulation.

“We often heard in the past accusations of duplicates, votes from the dead, or arbitrary exclusions. With the LEI, these suspicions have a clear technical response,” he assured.

However, he admitted that technology alone is not enough. “Even with the best electoral list, if political actors do not play their role in raising awareness and if citizens do not get involved, trust will remain fragile.”

Civil society in the front line

Civil society organizations, present in large numbers at the meeting, welcomed this initiative from the ANIP. For them, it represents an opportunity to better support the populations, especially in rural areas where access to information remains limited.

“We are counting on you to be relay points to the communities. Explain to each citizen what the LEI is, why they should check their name, and how to do it”, Herbert Assogba insisted. This collaboration, according to him, is the key to an inclusive and peaceful electoral process.

As Benin prepares to hold key general elections in 2026, by equipping political parties and civil society, ANIP hopes to reduce future disputes and strengthen the credibility of the vote.

“Beninese democracy is consolidated through transparency and participation. The LEI is not just a database, it is a citizen tool. The more you adopt it, the more you strengthen our democracy”, Herbert Assogba concluded, to hearty applause from the audience.