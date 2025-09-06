Benin: Dozens of Overloaded Vehicles Stopped Across Several Departments

- Publicité-

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, several vehicles carrying oversized or overloaded cargo were intercepted in multiple departments of the country.

The operation was jointly carried out by the National Land Transport Agency (ANaTT), the National Road Safety Center (CNSR), the Republican Police, and the Departmental Directorates of Living Environment and Transport.

The aim of this large-scale operation was to strengthen road safety awareness and curb bad practices among transporters through a mix of education and enforcement. In total, 70 vehicles were cited for overloading or failure to comply with existing regulations.

In detail, the checks led to the interception of 24 vehicles in violation in Kandi (Alibori), 23 in Ouémé and Plateau (9 in Porto-Novo, 9 in Ikpinlè, and 5 in Okeita), 14 in Littoral, and 9 in Atacora. Guidance was provided to each driver stopped, reminding them of the risks linked to overloading — both for their own safety and that of other road users.