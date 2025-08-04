BY COUNTRIES
Benin: Death of Isabelle Ekoué, widow of Professor Albert Tevoedjrè

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
professeur Albert Tevoedjrè
Isabelle Tevoedjrè, born Ekoué, the widow of Professor Albert Tevoedjrè, passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the age of 95, at the CHUD-OP in Porto-Novo. A discreet but spiritually committed figure, she had retired to prayer after the death of her husband in 2019.

Her name was Isabelle Tevoedjrè, born Ekoué, but she had chosen, since 2019, to be called Sister Théophane. On this Sunday, August 3, 2025, at dawn, she passed away at the Ouémé-Plateau Departmental University Hospital (CHUD-OP) in Porto-Novo. The news was reported by the newspaper The Potential, quoting a source close to the family.

At the age of 95, she died following a short illness. Her death comes six years after that of her husband, Professor Albert Tevoedjrè, a Beninese intellectual and politician, who died in November 2019. Together, they formed an iconic couple, united by Christian faith and a deep commitment to spiritual life.

A couple committed to faith and discretion

Discreet but very present in spiritual circles, Isabelle Tevoedjrè, upon her husband’s death, had adopted a life of retreat and contemplation. As “Sister Théophane,” she pursued a religious path similar to that of her husband, who had himself chosen to be called “Brother Melchior.” This dual choice symbolized their shared search for a spiritual ideal, away from worldly matters.

While Professor Tevoedjrè was a prominent public figure, his partner preferred to stay in the shadows. She had supported her husband in his commitments, never seeking the spotlight. After his disappearance, she decided to dedicate herself entirely to prayer as a model of spiritual faithfulness.

