Benin: Daniel Edah questions Paul Hounkpè about the future of democracy and the role of FCBE.

In an open letter addressed to Paul Hounkpè, National Executive Secretary of Force cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE), Daniel Edah calls for a political jolt in the face of the drift he attributes to the electoral system born of the Rupture reforms.

La suite après la publicité

The author first welcomes FCBE’s recent statement, in which the party acknowledges that the electoral reforms have generated division, exclusion and institutional imbalance. For Daniel Edah, this stance marks a moment of political lucidity, in a context where FCBE is now absent from the National Assembly and from the country’s 77 municipal councils.

However, he expresses serious reservations about the hypothesis of an eased sponsorship of Paul Hounkpè’s candidacy for the April 2026 presidential election. According to him, such a move could fit into a broader strategy aimed at weakening and fragmenting the opposition, in favor of a hegemonic power with no real democratic counterweight.

Daniel Edah emphasizes that social peace cannot be lasting without real respect for democratic principles, notably political inclusion and fairness in the organization of elections. He warns against any form of political arrangement likely to compromise popular sovereignty and national cohesion.

In his letter, he also invites Paul Hounkpè to ensure that his name is not associated with a process of democratic confiscation, while reminding that the people remain, he believes, the best protection against any pressures or unjust persecutions.

Finally, Daniel Edah calls FCBE to go all the way with the critical stance shown in its press statement, by providing proof that no political agreement has ever been concluded to the detriment of the Beninese people.

He concludes by urging a sincere gathering of political and social forces to rebuild Benin’s democracy and steer the country onto the path of a production and transformation economy capable of meeting our social challenges, starting with youth employment. Let us join hands to create these conditions and prevent Benin from sinking into a scorched-earth logic or ‘after us, the deluge’.

OPEN LETTER TO Paul HOUNKPÈ

Mr. National Executive Secretary and dear brother,

I have taken note of FCBE’s press statement disavowing the electoral system reformed by the Rupture regime and the laws that govern it, on the eve of the so-called general elections. I especially noted this assertion, I quote: “We must dare to recognize that the reforms bring division, exclusion and institutional imbalance.” I salute the tone, lucidity and the clarity of the position expressed.

At a time when history personally calls you to a patriotic surge, even as your party is sidelined from the National Assembly and from all 77 municipal councils, it becomes legitimate to question. Whatever promises or assurances may have been made to you, it increasingly appears that facilitating the endorsement of your candidacy for the April 2026 presidential election could fit into a broader strategy to weaken the opposition and seize the Beninese democracy, aiming to consolidate a power without sharing, without real political dialogue. The durable preservation of the peace that we care about necessarily requires sincere and effective respect for democratic principles. Leaders and political actors truly concerned with peace, stability and national cohesion must, in all circumstances, work for inclusion in governance, including and especially in the organization of elections.

Taking note of the reasons that led you to trust the regime’s good faith, I hope that your name will never be associated with those who, by calculation or by coercion, would choose to compromise social peace to unfold an agenda of division and confiscation of popular sovereignty. And if, by any chance, you were subjected to any form of blackmail or feared for your freedom, remember that the people know how to forgive and that they remain, ultimately, the greatest protection against any form of unjust persecution.

After having tested the regime’s good faith and, where applicable, found that you had been instrumentalized in a strategy of fragmentation of the opposition and installation of a hegemonic power at all levels, I dare to hope that your party will go to the end of the courageous stance shown in your press declaration. It will then be a matter of clearly demonstrating to the Beninese people that no political bargain has ever been made behind their backs.

Our country needs the sincere gathering of all its sons and daughters to restart on new bases, to consolidate our democracy, preserve our gains and build a production and transformation economy capable of meeting our social challenges, starting with youth employment. Let us join hands to create these conditions and prevent Benin from sinking into a scorched-earth logic or ‘after us, the deluge’.

Together, we will do it.

With my regards,

Daniel Edah