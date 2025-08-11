BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah applauds the thoroughness of the electoral file audit and calls for the implementation of the recommendations

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Daniel Edah, homme politique béninois
The day after the publication of the report by the panel of international experts in charge of auditing the electoral roll, Daniel Edah, a former presidential candidate and potential contender in the presidential election of April 12, 2026, has praised the rigor of the process.

In a statement released this Tuesday, the Beninese politician congratulated the different actors involved in this mission and called for the diligent implementation of the recommendations made by the experts. The stated goal: to ensure calm, transparent, and credible elections.

“I just learned about the completion of the mission of the international experts mandated by the Steering Committee of the Audit of the Electoral File, established by the Framework for Consultation of Opposition Political Forces. I congratulate the Steering Committee for conducting this mission rigorously, and I applaud the professionalism of the mobilized experts.”, can be read in his message.

Daniel Edah also expressed his gratitude towards the government for having honored its commitment to ensure a credible electoral process by allowing an independent audit.

This public appearance comes at a crucial moment in the electoral calendar, as attention is now focused on the practical implementation of the technical recommendations, which are supposed to strengthen the confidence of the voters and political actors in the electoral system.

