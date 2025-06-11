GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilNewsPolicyBenin: Closed-door meeting between Célestine Zanou and Yayi Boni
Benin

Benin: Closed-door meeting between Célestine Zanou and Yayi Boni

Policy
Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Boni Yayi @ La centrale Company
Boni Yayi @ La centrale Company
- Advertisement -

This Tuesday, June 10, the former President of the Republic, Boni Yayi, welcomed a notable figure of the Beninese administration to his home in Cotonou: Célestine Zanou, former chief of staff to General Mathieu Kérékou.

A behind-closed-doors meeting, without official statements, but whose timing and content raise questions and speculations. According to sources close to the former head of state, the discussions allegedly focused on “national interest” topics, with no further details. However, this one-on-one is part of a series of meetings between major political figures as the 2026 election dates approach.

- Publicité-

Just last month, Boni Yayi had already welcomed Adrien Houngbédji, former president of the National Assembly, in an equally discreet atmosphere. A round of consultations that suggests a possible repositioning of former key players in the Beninese political landscape, at a time when upcoming electoral consultations carry seeds of tension linked to the electoral code.

Courtesy meeting, political strategy, or the beginning of a new alliance? Nothing has been revealed so far. But one thing is certain: in politics, silence can sometimes be more telling than statements.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin – PRD-UP Merger: Lawyer Landry Adélakoun Warns of a Legal Imbroglio and Points to the MISP

Ivory Coast

Death of Éric Didia: these 2 serious illnesses that took the host Roro

Benin

Benin – Recruitment for MEF: Date confusion causes frustration

Benin

Benin: A woman “damages” her husband’s testicles due to his repeated demands

Benin

Construction of technical high schools: the government justifies the delay in starting the work

Benin

PRD-UP Renewal Crisis: The Government’s Opinion

Benin

Benin: Centers Selected by Department for the Official Launch of the BEPC 2025

Benin

Benin: About thirty houses damaged by a storm in Tchaourou

World

Lionel Scaloni: “Argentina can play without Messi”

Iréné Agossa: “Houngbédji deliberately signed the PRD’s death certificate himself”

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS