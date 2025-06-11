Benin: Closed-door meeting between Célestine Zanou and Yayi Boni

- Advertisement -

This Tuesday, June 10, the former President of the Republic, Boni Yayi, welcomed a notable figure of the Beninese administration to his home in Cotonou: Célestine Zanou, former chief of staff to General Mathieu Kérékou.

A behind-closed-doors meeting, without official statements, but whose timing and content raise questions and speculations. According to sources close to the former head of state, the discussions allegedly focused on “national interest” topics, with no further details. However, this one-on-one is part of a series of meetings between major political figures as the 2026 election dates approach.

Just last month, Boni Yayi had already welcomed Adrien Houngbédji, former president of the National Assembly, in an equally discreet atmosphere. A round of consultations that suggests a possible repositioning of former key players in the Beninese political landscape, at a time when upcoming electoral consultations carry seeds of tension linked to the electoral code.

Courtesy meeting, political strategy, or the beginning of a new alliance? Nothing has been revealed so far. But one thing is certain: in politics, silence can sometimes be more telling than statements.