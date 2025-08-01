Benin: Boni Yayi responds to Patrice Talon about his remarks to the youth

- Advertisement -

On the eve of Benin’s 65th independence anniversary, former president Boni Yayi delivered a candid message, blending blessings, exhortation, and political criticism. Without directly naming Patrice Talon’s address just days earlier at the presidential palace, the former head of state nonetheless responded point by point, expressing his grievances and reiterating his desire for sincere dialogue.

In a solemn speech, Boni Yayi denounced the public freedom situation in Benin since 2016. He referred to instances of “deprivation of basic freedoms” and “non-respect for human rights,” particularly in the electoral area. He named several detainees, including former Minister Reckya Madougou, Professor Joel Aivo, and young Julien Kankpon, presented as “a prodigy of the pen”.

The former president also mentioned “compatriots in exile for political reasons” and called for their return, in a spirit of “national harmony.” He urged Patrice Talon to show mercy and responsibility by “releasing these prisoners and facilitating the return of exiles,” because, he believes, reconciliation is an essential condition for social peace.

Political Dialogue and Responses to Talon’s Remarks

Indirectly responding to Patrice Talon’s remarks about a past meeting with him, Boni Yayi wanted to “set the record straight.” According to him, their last exchange was several months ago, during a mediation mission in Niger. He claimed to have regularly sent peace messages to the incumbent president, especially after the arrest of the journalist, Julien Kankpon.

Recalling his own proposal for a forum of former presidents of the Republic, he reaffirmed his faith in dialogue as a way out of the crisis. “You do not fight against God’s will,” he said, while stressing the importance of resuming dialogue to restore Beninese democracy.

In front of the delegates from the Democrats (LD) party, Boni Yayi also assured them of his party’s determination to participate in the upcoming general elections, peacefully and transparently. He confirmed the commitment of the 28 LD delegates to provide their sponsorship, in line with the new requirements of the electoral code, which he continues to criticize.

“This electoral code was voted in mechanically, 81 against 28, but it poses a problem. Dialogue is needed to find a consensual solution,” he argued, rejecting the idea of a monocolored Parliament and emphasizing the need for inclusive elections to prevent the “tragedies” of 2019.