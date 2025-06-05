GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin - Arrest of Julien Kandé Kansou: Response from the party Les Démocrates
Benin

Benin – Arrest of Julien Kandé Kansou: Response from the party Les Démocrates

Policy
Par Angèle M. ADANLE
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
The Les Démocrates party reacted to the arrest of Julien Kandé Kansou, an engaged poet and member of the communication cell of the opposition party Les Démocrates. He was arrested by six plainclothes police officers this Thursday, June 5, 2025, around 12 pm at his home in Cotonou (Benin). No official charges are known, but the opposition denounces a crackdown on freedom of expression.

The Les Démocrates party issued an official statement denouncing the “arbitrary” arrest of Julien Kandé Kansou, a young poet and political communicator, apprehended this Thursday, June 5, 2025, in broad daylight, at his home in Cotonou.

According to the statement signed by the party’s communication cell, six plainclothes officers reportedly stormed the activist’s home without offering an explanation or indicating the destination of the person detained. Since then, Julien Kandé Kansou has been held in an unknown location, fueling concerns about his physical integrity.

Les Démocrates, who describe their comrade as “a harmless politically engaged poet appreciated by all”, see it as another flagrant attack on freedom of expression and democratic participation. The party also denounces what it considers an intimidation maneuver by the current regime against its opponents.

“The so-called rupture of power once again confirms its reputation for rejecting any dissonant voice”, the document reads. The party calls on the national and international public opinion to mobilize and demands “the immediate release” of its activist.

No official reaction has yet been recorded from the police or judicial authorities, while social media is ablaze, with several internet users and pro-democracy activists launching support hashtags such as #LibérezJulienKandé.

