Benin: arrest of a TikToker for public admission of cybercrime

The National Center for Digital Investigation (CNIN) has arrested Geoffroy Fridich, a TikTok content creator, for alleged acts of cybercrime. The arrest follows viral statements in which he claimed to fear no authority and not want to stop his illegal activities.

The CNIN proceeded to arrest Geoffroy Fridich, holder of a TikTok account, after establishing his involvement in acts of cybercrime. His arrest comes in the wake of a viral video published by the TikToker Florent Mahougnon, who was recently sentenced to 24 months in prison for the same acts, where Geoffroy Fridich openly claimed his illegal activities and his refusal to end them.

According to the information gathered, CNIN investigators confirmed, after several checks, that the individual’s claims were not just braggadocio, but corresponded to reprehensible acts. The individual will soon be brought to justice to answer for the acts accused of him.

A Call for Vigilance

In its statement, the CNIN thanked the public for its collaboration and invited it to continue following its alerts via its official channels: Facebook (facebook.com/cnin.benin/), X (x.com/cnin_benin) and WhatsApp (https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VauSDSQHltY7xJHVhQ3u).

The Center also reminds victims of scams or cybercriminal acts that they can file a complaint by email at [email protected] or on the cnin.bj website.