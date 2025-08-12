BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: arrest of a TikToker for public admission of cybercrime

Benin: arrest of a TikToker for public admission of cybercrime

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Image d'illustration @Evantail.be
- Publicité-

The National Center for Digital Investigation (CNIN) has arrested Geoffroy Fridich, a TikTok content creator, for alleged acts of cybercrime. The arrest follows viral statements in which he claimed to fear no authority and not want to stop his illegal activities.

The CNIN proceeded to arrest Geoffroy Fridich, holder of a TikTok account, after establishing his involvement in acts of cybercrime. His arrest comes in the wake of a viral video published by the TikToker Florent Mahougnon, who was recently sentenced to 24 months in prison for the same acts, where Geoffroy Fridich openly claimed his illegal activities and his refusal to end them.

According to the information gathered, CNIN investigators confirmed, after several checks, that the individual’s claims were not just braggadocio, but corresponded to reprehensible acts. The individual will soon be brought to justice to answer for the acts accused of him.

A Call for Vigilance

In its statement, the CNIN thanked the public for its collaboration and invited it to continue following its alerts via its official channels: Facebook (facebook.com/cnin.benin/), X (x.com/cnin_benin) and WhatsApp (https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VauSDSQHltY7xJHVhQ3u).

The Center also reminds victims of scams or cybercriminal acts that they can file a complaint by email at [email protected] or on the cnin.bj website.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Mali

Thiaroye 44: Descendants of riflemen call on the Senegalese National Assembly for concrete measures concerning reparations

Benin

Fighting against corruption: the BOAD and Benin’s HCPC seal a strategic partnership

Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

VIEW ALL FEEDS