Benin

Benin: Armed attack foiled at a customs post near Malanville

Security
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Terrorist Attacks in Benin and West Africa
Terrorist Attacks in Benin and West Africa @PSI
The Gada customs post, located about 5 kilometers east of Malanville, was the target of an armed attack on the night of Friday, August 22, 2025.

According to security sources, armed individuals tried to surprise the military detachment deployed on site around 11 p.m. Alerted, soldiers from the 7th Joint Battalion quickly returned fire.

The exchange of fire led to the neutralization of one attacker and the wounding of several others. A cache of weapons was also seized during the operation. No casualties were reported on the Beninese armed forces’ side.

The remaining attackers fled. A sweep operation was immediately launched to track them down and further secure the border area.

