Benin: Adrien Houngbédji opposes the legal dissolution of his party and demands its autonomy

In Benin, the Parti du Renouveau Démocratique (PRD), through its president Adrien Houngbédji and deputy secretary Gratien Ahouanmenou, formally contests the legal disappearance of the PRD and is considering a break with the Union Progressiste le Renouveau.

Tensions are high between the Parti du Renouveau Démocratique (PRD) and the Ministry of the Interior. While the ministry claims the PRD ceased to exist following its merger with the Union Progressiste in 2022, the party president, Adrien Houngbédji, firmly opposes this.

In a letter addressed to the ministry and made public, he denounces an “attempt at illegal dissolution” and defends the continued existence of his party, despite the merger agreement signed in August 2022.

This all began with a letter from the ministry sent to the PRD’s deputy secretary, Gratien Ahouanmenou, criticizing the use of the PRD’s name and attributes, which are considered dissolved. Ahouanmenou reacted strongly on BIP Radio this Wednesday, June 4, 2025, stating that the PRD members “no longer feel comfortable within UP le Renouveau” and that the party is considering a separation after consulting its base.

In his contestation letter, Adrien Houngbédji presents strong legal arguments. He points out that the final receipt of the PRD was issued after the merger agreement was signed, which constitutes, according to him, recognition of the PRD’s survival. He also cites articles 90, 91, and 111 of the PRD’s statutes, which state that any merger cannot equate to dissolution, which can only be decided by an extraordinary congress that has never been convened to this day.

In the background, the failure of the marriage between the PRD and UP le Renouveau is emerging. Adrien Houngbédji speaks of a partnership that never fully functioned, mentioning the absence of the founding congress of the UPR and the lack of recognition of the original components.

The bone of contention?

He also accuses the president of the UPR, Professor Joseph Djogbénou, of failing to meet his legal obligations in the merger. The term “dissolution” does not appear in any of the receipts issued by the ministry, he adds to support his claims.

In response to what he calls a “legal mismatch,” Adrien Houngbédji proposes a way out of the crisis by revoking the merger agreement of August 21, 2022, and establishing a new form of political collaboration in accordance with the law.

He categorically rejects any notion of the PRD’s disappearance, which he says has already suffered a painful precedent, notably disqualification from the 2019 legislative elections due to an administrative duplication issue.

If the break is finalized, it could reshuffle alliances and revive a historic political movement long led with expertise by Adrien Houngbédji. The Ministry of the Interior, on its part, remains silent for now on its response.



Pending the PRD’s final word, this dispute could well lead to an unexpected reconfiguration of the Beninese political landscape ahead of the 2026 elections. It remains to be seen whether the courts will rule on the party’s legal existence or if political dialogue will prevail.