BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin - Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4x4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Benin – Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4×4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

A serious traffic accident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at Wodo Bridge, near Ina, in the commune of Bembéréké.

A 4×4 vehicle belonging to an NGO and bound for Banikoara plunged into the water. According to information reported by Bip Radio, two people were on board: the driver and his supervisor.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle and was found unharmed. However, the second passenger is still missing.

Security forces and local residents quickly mobilized to begin the search, which was still ongoing at the end of the day. The exact circumstances of the accident have not yet been specified.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Nigeria

2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Benin

Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

Benin

School Burglary in Hêvié Adovié: Main Suspect Arrested After Six Months on the Run

Benin

Development: Cotonou strengthens its economic presence in Asia with the Benin Business Forum in Osaka

Morocco

CHAN 2025 – Semifinals: Tuesday’s schedule

Benin

2026 presidential election: legal expert Adégbola Franck Oké warns the OIF about provisions of the Electoral Code

Benin

Benin: Alain Adihou hails a CENA decision as a “sign of openness.”

Benin

2025 National Tennis Championship: the tournament opens this Monday in Porto-Novo and Cotonou

Benin

Benin: Republican Police seize hookah equipment in several bars in Godomey

Benin

Parakou: twelve alleged cybercriminals arrested by the CNIN

VIEW ALL FEEDS