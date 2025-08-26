- Publicité-

A serious traffic accident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at Wodo Bridge, near Ina, in the commune of Bembéréké.

A 4×4 vehicle belonging to an NGO and bound for Banikoara plunged into the water. According to information reported by Bip Radio, two people were on board: the driver and his supervisor.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle and was found unharmed. However, the second passenger is still missing.

Security forces and local residents quickly mobilized to begin the search, which was still ongoing at the end of the day. The exact circumstances of the accident have not yet been specified.