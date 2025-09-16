BY COUNTRIES
Benin: a woman involved in several motorcycle thefts arrested in Godomey

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Société
On the night of Tuesday, September 9 to Wednesday, September 10, officers from the Godomey police station arrested a woman suspected of being involved in several motorcycle thefts, following a poisoning attempt that was narrowly foiled by the victim.

The events began when Mr. W., a neighborhood resident, was approached by a couple who, under the pretext of celebrating the birth of twins, invited him to share a drink at a local bar.

Once there, the woman allegedly tried to administer a substance to put him to sleep. Alerted by his hosts’ suspicious behavior, Mr. W. immediately contacted the authorities.

When they arrived, the police caught them in the act. While the accomplice managed to flee, the woman was arrested on the spot. Taken into custody, she admitted her involvement in several similar incidents.

She explained that the scheme aimed to put victims to sleep in order to steal their two-wheeled vehicles.

During questioning, the suspect confessed to having already stolen at least four motorcycles in the Godomey and Pahou areas. Since her arrest, several alleged victims have gone to the police station to formally identify her.

The investigation is ongoing to locate the accomplice on the run and dismantle a possible larger criminal network.

