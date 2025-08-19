BY COUNTRIES
Benin: a well digger dies in an accident on a construction site in Bohicon

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Société
A tragedy occurred on the afternoon of Friday, August 15, 2025, around 3 p.m., in the Avogbanna-Gbéto district, municipality of Bohicon.

Two well-diggers, S. Boniface and H. Epiphane, were hard at work on a plot of land when a tragic accident occurred. As they were digging a well, a plastic bucket full of sand suddenly detached from the winch and violently struck H. Epiphane in the back of the neck.

His colleague, in shock, immediately raised the alarm upon realizing that the victim was non-responsive. Swiftly, emergency services deployed to the scene.

Present were: a team from the Avogbanna police station, firefighters, as well as a health care worker. After examination, the latter confirmed the death of the well-digger, stating that death was due to the severe impact received.

