Benin: A toll-free number to report abuses in health centers

The Beninese government has made a toll-free hotline available to users to report abuses and shortcomings observed in the country’s health centers.

This initiative aims to strengthen transparency and improve the quality of services offered to the population. From now on, any citizen who is a victim or witness of abuse, mistreatment, or inappropriate behavior in health facilities can alert the competent authorities by dialing this free number.

According to health authorities, this mechanism is part of an effort to hold medical staff accountable and protect patients’ rights. It will also make it possible to collect real-time information and quickly take corrective measures.

Through this initiative, the government intends to restore users’ confidence in the health system and ensure better access to quality care free from abusive practices.