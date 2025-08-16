BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: a specialized market for coal and oil to be built soon

Benin: a specialized market for coal and oil to be built soon

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Criet Bénin
Criet Bénin
- Publicité-

The Beninese government plans to build a market solely dedicated to coal and oil.

The announcement was made on Saturday, August 9 by the Director General of Anagem, Eunice Loisel Kiniffo, on the set of the television show Carrefour on Television Carrefour (TVC). According to her, this new market will not be located in Cotonou:

“Coal trade generates a lot of waste and dust, which is not suitable for a dense urban environment,” she explained, quoted by Le Matinal.

This specialized site will allow better regulation of risky products’ sale, by clearly separating commercial spaces: on one side, foodstuffs; on the other, flammable or toxic substances. Gas sellers, paint sellers, and other similar products will later benefit from suitable shops.

The initiative aims to improve safety in markets while providing traders with more optimal working conditions.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin – Unease within the Movement: Jacques Ayadji airs his grievances against UP le Renouveau

Benin

Benin: the HAAC shuts down two pirate television stations broadcasting without authorization

Benin

Benin: Political parties and CSOs trained on the mastery of Anip’s digital platforms

Benin

Benin: heavy sentences at CRIET for land scam in Porto-Novo

Benin

CRIET: 265 million CFA francs seized, the Beninese public treasury awaiting a judicial decision

Benin

Presidential Election 2026: Fred Adriano Houénou meets Bruno Amoussou as part of his consultation tour

Benin

Benin – 2025 National Bachelor’s Exam: list of candidates and centers already available online

Benin

2026 Presidential Election in Benin: The Democrats hail a “small advancement” but maintain their vigilance

Benin

Cotonou: Arrested at 3 a.m. in a residence, he blames the influence of evil spirits

Benin

Benin: several victims in a serious road accident in N’Dali

VIEW ALL FEEDS