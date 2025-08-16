Benin: a specialized market for coal and oil to be built soon

- Publicité-

The Beninese government plans to build a market solely dedicated to coal and oil.

The announcement was made on Saturday, August 9 by the Director General of Anagem, Eunice Loisel Kiniffo, on the set of the television show Carrefour on Television Carrefour (TVC). According to her, this new market will not be located in Cotonou:

“Coal trade generates a lot of waste and dust, which is not suitable for a dense urban environment,” she explained, quoted by Le Matinal.

This specialized site will allow better regulation of risky products’ sale, by clearly separating commercial spaces: on one side, foodstuffs; on the other, flammable or toxic substances. Gas sellers, paint sellers, and other similar products will later benefit from suitable shops.

The initiative aims to improve safety in markets while providing traders with more optimal working conditions.