Benin: A ring of thieves dismantled thanks to a complaint filed by a victim lured by a one-night stand

The police station of Cotonou’s 8th arrondissement put an end to the activities of a criminal network by arresting six individuals involved in a case of criminal conspiracy, theft, and receiving stolen goods.

According to Africaho, the case broke after a complaint was filed by a resident of the Sainte Rita neighborhood, the victim of a carefully orchestrated scheme on the night of Friday, July 25, 2025.

That night, the complainant, returning from work around 2 a.m., came across a young woman he convinced to spend the night with him. The next day, at her request, he met her in the Zogbohouè neighborhood, where she was with three other people. Unsuspecting, he brought her back to his home in Sainte Rita, where her companions discreetly followed.

Once inside the house, the young woman offered him a drink in a plastic bottle that she had brought. A few minutes after drinking it, the victim fell into a deep sleep. Her accomplices took advantage of this to enter and steal several valuables. When he woke up, the complainant discovered the theft and his companion for the night was gone.

Perpetrators identified and arrested

A month later, on the night of Monday, August 25, 2025, the victim recognized the same young woman in Vèdoko and confronted her. Under pressure, she admitted to the facts and named her accomplices. Investigators from the 8th arrondissement police station then set up an operation that allowed them to lure and arrest the rest of the group.

The suspects confessed to their active role in the theft and revealed that they had sold the loot to two fences, who were also arrested. All six suspects were placed in custody and will appear in court to answer for their actions.