BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: A new regulatory framework for labor placement companies

Benin: A new regulatory framework for labor placement companies

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Mathys Adidjatou, ministre du travail et de la fonction publique
- Publicité-

The Benin government takes a new step in structuring the labor market. With the enactment of decree n°009/MTFP/DC/SGM/DGT/DRPDS/SMO/SA of April 11, 2025, signed by the Minister of Labor, Adidjatou Mathys, the approval conditions for opening and operating labor placement agencies are now clearly defined.

This new arrangement responds to the growth of services related to temporary labor, a sector where unregulated practices were burgeoning. The text aims to establish greater transparency, protect often vulnerable workers, and ensure better regulation of relationships between employers and placement agencies.

Main provisions of the decree

The decree specifies several essential points:

  • Approval conditions: only entities meeting criteria established by the ministry will be able to operate legally.
  • Company obligations: they must ensure the respect of workers’ fundamental rights and provide guarantees for both employees and employers.
  • Provided sanctions: in the event of infringements, guilty agencies will face administrative sanctions, or even the outright withdrawal of approval.
  • Control mechanisms: the labor administration will be tasked with rigorous monitoring to prevent abuse and enforce new standards.

A step towards better social protection

By initiating this regulatory framework, the government intends not only to protect workers from abuses observed in the sector but also to strengthen trust between the different players in the labor market.

According to several observers, this reform marks a significant turning point for temporary employment in Benin, and could contribute to further professionalizing placement agencies, while securing the career paths of workers.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Glazoué: the UPR denies the poaching accusations brought by Jacques Ayadji

Benin

Cotonou: a suspicious package leads to the arrest of two alleged traffickers

Benin

Sanitation of the electoral file: Anip undertakes a vast work of removal of deceased individuals

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: 23 bodies recovered, 21 passengers still missing

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: the bus completely recovered from the Ouémé River

Benin

Benin – Music: Nikanor Denounces “Dishonest Distributors” and Promises to Reveal Their Names

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: Search Resumed to Retrieve the Bus and Find the Missing

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: The Democrats Party Expresses Its Dismay and Makes Recommendations

Togo

In Togo, USAID leaves the field, democracy in a turbulent zone

Benin

Parakou: a fake magistrate arrested after defrauding several citizens

VIEW ALL FEEDS