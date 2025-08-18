Benin: A new regulatory framework for labor placement companies

- Publicité-

The Benin government takes a new step in structuring the labor market. With the enactment of decree n°009/MTFP/DC/SGM/DGT/DRPDS/SMO/SA of April 11, 2025, signed by the Minister of Labor, Adidjatou Mathys, the approval conditions for opening and operating labor placement agencies are now clearly defined.

This new arrangement responds to the growth of services related to temporary labor, a sector where unregulated practices were burgeoning. The text aims to establish greater transparency, protect often vulnerable workers, and ensure better regulation of relationships between employers and placement agencies.

Main provisions of the decree

The decree specifies several essential points:

Approval conditions: only entities meeting criteria established by the ministry will be able to operate legally.

Company obligations: they must ensure the respect of workers’ fundamental rights and provide guarantees for both employees and employers.

Provided sanctions: in the event of infringements, guilty agencies will face administrative sanctions, or even the outright withdrawal of approval.

Control mechanisms: the labor administration will be tasked with rigorous monitoring to prevent abuse and enforce new standards.

A step towards better social protection

By initiating this regulatory framework, the government intends not only to protect workers from abuses observed in the sector but also to strengthen trust between the different players in the labor market.

According to several observers, this reform marks a significant turning point for temporary employment in Benin, and could contribute to further professionalizing placement agencies, while securing the career paths of workers.