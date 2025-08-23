BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: a cybercrime network dismantled in Ouèdo

Benin: a cybercrime network dismantled in Ouèdo

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

The Ouèdo district police station dealt a heavy blow to cybercrime on Tuesday, August 19, 2024. Thanks to an operation, two individuals suspected of online fraud were apprehended and taken into custody. They will be transferred to the National Center for Digital Investigation (CNIN) for further investigation.

According to the republican police, the accused were actively involved in fraudulent activities on the Internet, exploiting various digital weaknesses to defraud their victims.

The search carried out at the first suspect’s home revealed an impressive arsenal intended for illegal activities: 527 MTN SIM cards, 67 SIM card packs, 3 Android phones, 5 feature phones, 1 MTN SIM card recording device, 1 Visa card, 1 identity card.

On the other hand, the search conducted at the second suspect’s home didn’t reveal anything. But faced with overwhelming evidence, he eventually admitted his involvement, just like his accomplice.

The police specify that the transfer of the two individuals to the CNIN aims to “trace the chain of this criminal network and identify any other potential accomplices”.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Escape from Abomey-Calavi Prison: cascading penalties after the escape of a dangerous inmate

Benin

Benin-Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions around small trade

Benin

Cotonou: Resumption of the trial of Alofa and Amoussou, accused of the alleged murder of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo

Niger

Niger: Nathalie Yamb appointed as General Tiani’s Special Advisor and granted a diplomatic passport

Benin

Private School Advertising: the HAAC reminds media of the current rules

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: five years of solid imprisonment for two audacious thieves

Benin

Benin – Clearing of public spaces: the instructions given to the police officers

Benin

Accident on the Ouémé river bridge: the Niger government expresses its gratitude to Benin

Benin

Final farewell to Razack Omotoyossi: the “Bull of Pobè” now rests in Lagos

Benin

MEF Recruitment: 16 Candidates Selected for the Administrative Vehicle Driver Position (list)

VIEW ALL FEEDS