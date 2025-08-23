Benin: a cybercrime network dismantled in Ouèdo

- Publicité-

The Ouèdo district police station dealt a heavy blow to cybercrime on Tuesday, August 19, 2024. Thanks to an operation, two individuals suspected of online fraud were apprehended and taken into custody. They will be transferred to the National Center for Digital Investigation (CNIN) for further investigation.

According to the republican police, the accused were actively involved in fraudulent activities on the Internet, exploiting various digital weaknesses to defraud their victims.

The search carried out at the first suspect’s home revealed an impressive arsenal intended for illegal activities: 527 MTN SIM cards, 67 SIM card packs, 3 Android phones, 5 feature phones, 1 MTN SIM card recording device, 1 Visa card, 1 identity card.

On the other hand, the search conducted at the second suspect’s home didn’t reveal anything. But faced with overwhelming evidence, he eventually admitted his involvement, just like his accomplice.

The police specify that the transfer of the two individuals to the CNIN aims to “trace the chain of this criminal network and identify any other potential accomplices”.