Benin – a bus plunges into the Ouémé River at Glazoué: the government reacts

A bus heading for Malanville ended its journey in the Ouémé River on the night of August 16 to 17, 2025, near Thio in the commune of Glazoué. The Beninese government, through the voices of the Interior and Transport Ministers, announced that they have mobilized all necessary rescue forces and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

According to the joint statement signed by Alassane Seïdou and José Tonato, the accident occurred on the National Inter-State Road no. 2, at the river crossing bridge.

The vehicle, belonging to an international transport company, reportedly lost control before plunging into the riverbed. Authorities have assured that operations are underway to assist the survivors and retrieve the wreckage from the water.

While reiterating its support for the surviving passengers and the families of the victims, the executive calls for the vigilance of road transporters.

“The government invites national and international companies, as well as drivers, to observe ruling driving rules strictly, and to exercise caution and tolerance on the road,” emphasizes the official statement.

The government reminds that the responsibility of transporters and drivers is engaged and insists on the need to reinforce discipline behind the wheel to prevent further tragedies.

The provisional report indicates nine survivors, while a first body has already been found and identified. The rest of the passengers are still trapped inside the submerged vehicle, the total number of which remains unknown.

Rescue operations, made difficult by the depth and current of the river, continue relentlessly. Firefighters, police, and civil protection agents are working to try to recover victims and secure the site.