“Bénin 2060 Alafia”: the country’s development vision project submitted to the National Assembly

The Beninese government has officially submitted to the National Assembly the draft law for the adoption of the national development vision for 2060, called “BENIN 2060 ALAFIA, a World of Splendors,” for review and voting.

This ambitious vision is the result of a participatory, scientific, and inclusive approach, conducted following the evaluation of the first strategic vision “Bénin Alafia 2025”. It embodies the deep aspirations of the Beninese people, gathered throughout the entire national territory.

“By 2060, Benin is a country of peace, prosperity, good governance, cultural and international influence for the common well-being,” states the central formulation of the project.

The 2060 vision aims to consolidate past achievements while integrating new challenges and potential disruptions of national development, in order to guide the State’s political and economic choices in a forward-looking dynamic.

Outlined in 9 major orientations and 15 strategic objectives, it rests on an optimistic scenario that outlines a Benin:

economically prosperous and competitive,

with inclusive and effective governance,

and ensuring well-being equitably shared in all regions.

In accordance with the framework law on development planning and the evaluation of public policies, the adoption of the national development vision must be passed through a law voted by Parliament. To this end, the Council of Ministers this Wednesday instructed the ministers in charge of Development and Justice to closely monitor the legislative process.