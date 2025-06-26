BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml "Bénin 2060 Alafia": the country's development vision project submitted to the National Assembly
Benin

“Bénin 2060 Alafia”: the country’s development vision project submitted to the National Assembly

Policy
Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Assemblée nationale du Bénin Photo: @LSI Africa
Siège de l4assemblée nationale
- Advertisement -

The Beninese government has officially submitted to the National Assembly the draft law for the adoption of the national development vision for 2060, called “BENIN 2060 ALAFIA, a World of Splendors,” for review and voting.

This ambitious vision is the result of a participatory, scientific, and inclusive approach, conducted following the evaluation of the first strategic vision “Bénin Alafia 2025”. It embodies the deep aspirations of the Beninese people, gathered throughout the entire national territory.

- Publicité-

“By 2060, Benin is a country of peace, prosperity, good governance, cultural and international influence for the common well-being,” states the central formulation of the project.

The 2060 vision aims to consolidate past achievements while integrating new challenges and potential disruptions of national development, in order to guide the State’s political and economic choices in a forward-looking dynamic.

- Publicité-

Outlined in 9 major orientations and 15 strategic objectives, it rests on an optimistic scenario that outlines a Benin:

  • economically prosperous and competitive,
  • with inclusive and effective governance,
  • and ensuring well-being equitably shared in all regions.

In accordance with the framework law on development planning and the evaluation of public policies, the adoption of the national development vision must be passed through a law voted by Parliament. To this end, the Council of Ministers this Wednesday instructed the ministers in charge of Development and Justice to closely monitor the legislative process.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

BAC 2025 in Benin: Official launch held this Monday at Lycée Mathieu Bouké in Parakou

Benin

PRD-UP merger case: MISP’s responsibility called into question, Houngbédji is within his rights

Benin

Benin – Debate over the Amnesty Law: Parliamentary Majority Reacts to the Reopening of the Case

Benin

Benin – BAC 2025: Strong Increase in Female Participation

“Let’s not be afraid to reflect upon our own society,” Bruno Amoussou

World

Israel: The “Iron Dome” faces test from ballistic missiles launched by Iran

Benin

Flowering of Benin’s Cities: The First Phase Launched

Benin

Benin: the opposition trades the ANIP over the electoral list

Benin

2026 General Elections in Benin: What the CENA and Political Parties Discussed This Friday

Benin

UP-PRD Crisis: The Republican Bloc Proposes a Political Solution

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS