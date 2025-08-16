Benin – 2025 National Bachelor’s Exam: list of candidates and centers already available online

- Publicité-

Candidates registered for the national License exam 2025 can now check the official list, their examination center, as well as the date and time of their exams online. The Directorate of Exams and Competitions (DEC) invites all students to print or save their digital summons before the start of the exams, scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 13, 2025.

Students admitted to take part in the single session of the national License exam 2025 now have access to practical information related to their participation. According to a statement from the Directorate of Exams and Competitions (DEC) of the Ministry of Higher Education, all necessary data is available on the institution’s official platform.

Through this link https://urls.fr/UZn0hH, each candidate can verify their registration, identify the examination center assigned to them, and find out the exact date and time of their exams. The DEC specifies that no information will be transmitted physically. Students are therefore called upon to connect without delay to download or print their digital summons.

The written tests, in accordance with the interministerial decree signed on March 27, 2025 by the ministers in charge of early childhood and primary education, higher education and scientific research, as well as the interim minister of secondary, technical and professional training education will take place from Monday, August 18 to Saturday, September 13, 2025 throughout the national territory.

This year, the DEC has opted for a 100% digital organization in an effort to facilitate access to information and to limit unnecessary travel. The summons are exclusively available online to further modernize the exam process. Candidates are encouraged to check the platform regularly for any updates.