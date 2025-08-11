Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

- Publicité-

Two herders lost their lives in violent and still unexplained circumstances within a few days in the Hills department. These incidents have reignited tensions within the local agro-pastoral community.

The first tragedy occurred on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in Lougba, in the commune of Bantè. According to information gathered by Radio Pulaaku Adunaaru, a Fulani herder was fatally shot in the back by unidentified individuals. The victim died instantly.

A few days later, on Tuesday, August 5, another herder was attacked in Tchetti, commune of Savalou. A father of four children, he succumbed to the violence inflicted on him with sticks and hatchets. The perpetrators of this attack have not yet been identified.

These two close events in time and geography have caused fear among the Fulani herders. Several of them have left their settlements to take refuge in Tchetti center, fearing further violence, a local official reported to Radio Pulaaku Adunaaru.

In response to the mounting tensions, local authorities and community leaders have called for calm. An investigation has been opened to shed light on these cases and bring the culprits to justice.

Despite the Beninese government’s constant efforts, conflicts between herders and farmers continue to undermine social peace in the Hills region. These tragedies highlight the need to intensify mediation and prevention actions to ensure peaceful coexistence between communities.