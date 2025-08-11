BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

Two herders lost their lives in violent and still unexplained circumstances within a few days in the Hills department. These incidents have reignited tensions within the local agro-pastoral community.

The first tragedy occurred on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in Lougba, in the commune of Bantè. According to information gathered by Radio Pulaaku Adunaaru, a Fulani herder was fatally shot in the back by unidentified individuals. The victim died instantly.

A few days later, on Tuesday, August 5, another herder was attacked in Tchetti, commune of Savalou. A father of four children, he succumbed to the violence inflicted on him with sticks and hatchets. The perpetrators of this attack have not yet been identified.

These two close events in time and geography have caused fear among the Fulani herders. Several of them have left their settlements to take refuge in Tchetti center, fearing further violence, a local official reported to Radio Pulaaku Adunaaru.

In response to the mounting tensions, local authorities and community leaders have called for calm. An investigation has been opened to shed light on these cases and bring the culprits to justice.

Despite the Beninese government’s constant efforts, conflicts between herders and farmers continue to undermine social peace in the Hills region. These tragedies highlight the need to intensify mediation and prevention actions to ensure peaceful coexistence between communities.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

Benin

Benin: According to the opposition, experts have recorded 300,000 deaths in the electoral file.

Benin

Adjohoun: a mother and her daughter perish in a suspected arson

Benin

Electoral Process: The Céna denies any delay and clarifies the upcoming steps

VIEW ALL FEEDS