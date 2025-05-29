GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Ballon d’Or 2025: “He must stay humble,” says Luis de la Fuente about Lamine Yamal

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal@footmercato
During a press conference ahead of the UEFA Nations League semifinal against France, Spain’s head coach Luis de la Fuente addressed the rise of Lamine Yamal—one of the top contenders for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. The Spanish coach offered measured praise and valuable advice for the young Barcelona star.

“Lamine is a player with enormous potential, but he’s still in a development phase,” Luis de la Fuente told reporters, as quoted by Tribal Football.

“The Ballon d’Or is a goal that requires time and a path of excellence. The competition is intense. I don’t know if he’ll win it in 2025, but I’m convinced he has what it takes eventually,” he added.

A call for humility

While he sees Yamal as a future Ballon d’Or winner, de la Fuente was quick to stress the importance of humility and hard work. “It’s a process. He must stay humble and focused. There are other players at the highest level,” he warned.

At just 17 years old, Yamal is coming off a standout season with Barcelona, scoring 18 goals and delivering 25 assists across all competitions. His performances were instrumental in the club’s domestic double—winning both La Liga and the Copa del Rey under manager Hansi Flick.

If nominated for the Ballon d’Or, the Spanish international will face stiff competition. Other top contenders include Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raphinha (Barcelona), and Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), who is set to play in the Champions League final against Inter Milan this Saturday.

