Baby food: Benin orders recall of certain Bledine batches

The Beninese Agency for Food Safety (ABSSA) has decided, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, to immediately suspend sales and to request the recall of batches of infant products from the Bledine range, following a consumer alert.

Among the affected references are the “Bledine vanilla” growth powder in 400 g boxes and the Bledine biscuit for infants from 6 months.

According to the ABSSA statement, the measure follows a notification from the European Union Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), reporting contamination by aflatoxin B1 above regulatory thresholds in certain products imported from France.

In the population for which these products are intended—infants and young children—this health risk is considered extremely high.

The food safety agency requires that all affected stocks be immediately removed from shelves, warehouses and distribution channels.

Importers are responsible for organizing the recall of products already sold, and consumers are asked to return packaging to points of sale. Any adverse effect linked to these products must be reported to the Ministry of Health.

The ABSSA’s decision comes amid heightened vigilance over baby food. Aflatoxin B1 is a substance known for its carcinogenic effects, and its exceedance in such sensitive foods poses a direct threat to public health.

This alert adds to similar recalls carried out in other countries for Bledine products deemed non-compliant with European standards.