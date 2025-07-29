Arrest of Hugues Sossoukpè: Ivorian deputy Antoine Assalé Tiémoko denounces a “serious violation of international law”

- Advertisement -

The arrest of Beninese journalist Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè in Abidjan followed by his quick extradition to Benin has taken a political turn in Abidjan. This time, a notable voice in the Ivorian political scene has risen: that of Antoine Assalé Tiémoko, mayor of Tiassalé and declared candidate for the 2025 Ivorian presidential election.

In a public statement widely relayed this weekend, the Ivorian elected official, also a journalist and founder of the satirical newspaper L’Éléphant Déchaîné, strongly criticized his government’s attitude in this case. “The arrest and “race against the clock” extradition of our Beninese colleague, despite the fact that he had political refugee status, is a boil on the face of our country,” he lamented, denouncing a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

As a reminder, Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè, an investigative journalist leading the Olofofo site, had been officially invited to Côte d’Ivoire for professional activities. His arrest, followed by his extradition to Cotonou, was therefore seen by many observers as a carefully orchestrated trap.

“This is not only a moral fault, it’s a diplomatic one. Côte d’Ivoire is sending a distressing message to the international community by trampling on the basic principles of asylum law,” stressed Deputy Assalé, who has pledged to question the Ivorian government on this matter in the National Assembly.

Ivorian government’s embarrassed response

Faced with the rising criticism, the Ivorian government, until now silent, has responded through its spokesperson, Amadou Coulibaly. The latter confirmed the arrest of the Beninese journalist, while assuring that authorities were not informed of his political refugee status.

“It was a simple act of judicial cooperation with a partner state, within the framework of a warrant issued by Beninese justice,” justified the Minister of Communication, dismissing any accusation of irregularity.

But this argument is hardly convincing. Several human rights organizations talk about a dangerous precedent for press freedom in West Africa. According to them, invoking ignorance of refugee status cannot absolve the Ivorian state of its political and legal responsibility.

Currently held in Ouidah prison in Benin, Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè is being prosecuted for harassment through an IT system, rebellion, and glorification of terrorism: charges that his supporters qualify as a setup, due to his critical publications against the Beninese government.