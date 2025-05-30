Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo makes U-turn, agrees to stay until 2027

-Publicité-

Despite earlier reports suggesting a departure in June and interest from several clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo will ultimately remain with Al Nassr. According to Footmercato, the Portuguese star has reached a new agreement with the Saudi club.

The news has quickly made waves online. The French outlet, known for its reliable sources, reports that Ronaldo has already signed an extension that will keep him at Al Nassr until 2027. This latest development puts an end to weeks of speculation surrounding his future.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears committed to continuing his Saudi adventure, solidifying his role as both a football icon and a global ambassador for the Saudi Pro League.

🚨EXCL: 🟡🔵🇵🇹 #SPL |



✍️ Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Al-Nassr 🇸🇦



🔐 Full agreement in place between the parties



❗️Saudi sources told us he HAS already signed his new contract with Al-Nassr pic.twitter.com/QldHaWGRM5 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) May 30, 2025