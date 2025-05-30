GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo makes U-turn, agrees to stay until 2027

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Cristiano-Ronaldo-joueur mieux payÃ© au monde en 2023
Cristiano-Ronaldo-joueur mieux payé au monde en 2023
Despite earlier reports suggesting a departure in June and interest from several clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo will ultimately remain with Al Nassr. According to Footmercato, the Portuguese star has reached a new agreement with the Saudi club.

The news has quickly made waves online. The French outlet, known for its reliable sources, reports that Ronaldo has already signed an extension that will keep him at Al Nassr until 2027. This latest development puts an end to weeks of speculation surrounding his future.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears committed to continuing his Saudi adventure, solidifying his role as both a football icon and a global ambassador for the Saudi Pro League.

