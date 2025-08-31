Accident at Wondo Bridge: the body of the NGO’s executive director recovered after hours of searching

- Publicité-

A tragic traffic accident occurred on Tuesday, August 26, at the Wodo bridge, near Ina, in the commune of Bembéréké. A 4×4 vehicle belonging to an NGO and bound for Banikoara tipped over into the water.

There were two people on board: the driver and his supervisor, the organization’s executive director. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle, was rescued, and is currently receiving treatment.

According to Le Projecteur, after several hours of searches carried out by the rescue teams, the lifeless body of the executive director, who had been reported missing, was eventually found.

It should be noted that a few days before this tragedy, a bus from a travel company fell into the Ouémé River—an accident that claimed many lives.