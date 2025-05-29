83rd session of the UPA Executive Committee: Benin calls for solidarity in the face of insecurity

- Publicité-

On May 21 and 22, 2025, the Moroccan Parliament hosted the 83rd session of the Executive Committee of the African Parliamentary Union (UPA) in Rabat.

Presided over by Ali Kolouto Tchaïmi, speaker of the Chadian Parliament and current chair of the UPA Executive Committee, the session took place against the backdrop of mounting continental challenges. Delegates reviewed preparations for the upcoming UPA Conference scheduled for late 2025 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the 84th session.

In the opening ceremony, the presidents of the two chambers of Morocco’s Parliament emphasized key challenges that require a collective response from African lawmakers: food sovereignty, energy independence, democratic consolidation, social justice, and inclusive development. These priorities are expected to shape the core of UPA’s forthcoming resolutions.

Ali Kolouto Tchaïmi reminded attendees that Africa continues to grapple with multidimensional threats, including insecurity, climate disruption, and geopolitical instability. He called for a unified, coordinated, and solidaristic parliamentary response, stressing that the continent’s resilience also depends on the strength of its legislative institutions.

The committee members also reviewed actions taken since the last session, approved the 2024 financial accounts, and discussed the need for structural reforms to enhance the UPA’s efficiency and visibility at the continental level.

Benin urges stronger solidarity against violent extremism

Benin’s delegation—led by MP Edmond Agoua and including Eugénie Kouanan, Sanni Innocent Sabi Yo, and Abdou Karim Radji—actively participated in the discussions. In his address, Edmond Agoua welcomed the progress made by the UPA while stressing the importance of rigorous follow-up on its resolutions.

He emphasized the urgent need for stronger parliamentary solidarity with African states such as Benin, which are grappling with violent extremism and insecurity in vulnerable regions.

Founded in 1976 in Abidjan, the African Parliamentary Union now includes 41 national parliaments. It serves as a strategic platform for dialogue, coordination, and reflection on the continent’s major political and developmental orientations.