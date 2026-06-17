2026 World Cup: Messi surpasses Ronaldo and matches Klose

The author of a hat trick against Algeria during Argentina’s first match in the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi has once again made history. The captain of the Albiceleste has joined Miroslav Klose at the top of the World Cup’s all-time scoring chart and confirmed his status as a legend of the game.

Lionel Messi left his mark on Argentina’s opening match at the 2026 World Cup. With a hat trick against Algeria, the captain of the Albiceleste has once again enriched an already exceptional statistical record. For his 200th cap in the Argentine jersey, the 38-year-old player led the world champions to a controlled victory against the Fennecs. Prominent from the start of the match, Messi even found the net in the early minutes, only to see his goal disallowed for offside.

Argentina eventually took the lead in the 17th minute thanks to their number 10. Served at the edge of the box, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner eliminated his defender before unleashing a powerful strike that left Luca Zidane with no chance, despite a slight deflection from the Algerian goalkeeper. Messi then continued his recital by scoring two more goals to complete a magnificent hat trick. With this performance, the Argentine forward reached the milestone of 16 World Cup goals, surpassing Brazilian Ronaldo Nazário (15 goals) and joining German Miroslav Klose at the top of the all-time scoring list for the competition.

Another symbol of his exceptional longevity: Messi has become, alongside Ronaldo Nazário, one of the few players to have scored in five different editions of the World Cup. A new chapter of legend for one who continues to push the boundaries of global football.





