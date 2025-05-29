2026 general elections: Orden Alladatin proposes transparency to defuse tax clearance controversy

- Publicité-

As Benin gears up for the 2026 general elections, the issue of the quitus fiscal—the mandatory tax clearance certificate—has once again ignited political debate. In response, MP Orden Alladatin is putting forward a novel approach: voluntary disclosure of one’s tax status to end speculation and controversy.

Speaking on Free Speech, a political program aired on Speed Line TV on May 27, 2025, the Union Progressiste Le Renouveau lawmaker suggested that any candidate who believes they were unfairly denied the quitus should authorize the administration to publish their tax records.

According to Alladatin, this voluntary step would eliminate doubts and restore trust. “If someone believes the administration wrongfully withheld their quitus, they simply need to request that their tax situation be made public,” he said.

He emphasized that under current law, tax authorities cannot release such information without the individual’s explicit consent. For Alladatin, embracing transparency is key to preventing the opposition from turning the quitus fiscal into a political weapon.

Rejecting claims that the certificate is being used for political ends, he noted that refusals also occur within the ranks of the ruling majority—though these cases seldom attract media attention. He called on all political actors to show responsibility and to view transparency as a sign of democratic maturity.