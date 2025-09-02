Za-Kpota: Gruesome Discovery of a Woman in Her Sixties in an Abandoned Toilet Pit

BY COUNTRIES
By Edouard Djogbénou
Société
An unbearable scene shook the commune of Za-Kpota on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The lifeless, decomposed body of a woman in her sixties was found in a disused toilet pit near the Bohicon–Za-Kpota road construction site.

Alerted by residents disturbed by a foul odor, firefighters were dispatched to the scene. After several hours of operation, they managed to extract the body under the shocked gaze of the local population.

According to local media outlet Bouge Za-Kpota, the victim is believed to be from the village of Assanlin. Several witnesses reported seeing her wandering in recent days across different neighborhoods, particularly along the road linking the Notre-Dame de la Divine Miséricorde Catholic Church to Tindji. Residents assume she may have accidentally fallen into the abandoned pit, unnoticed for several days.

The site of the tragedy is located near a diversion created as part of the rehabilitation works on the Bohicon–Za-Kpota road. The disused toilets, left unsecured, were highlighted by several residents as evidence of negligence in securing the area.

