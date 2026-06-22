World Cup 2026: New Zealand lead Egypt at half-time (1-0)

New Zealand lead Egypt 1-0 at half-time in their World Cup 2026 Group G match at BC Place thanks to a 15th-minute Finn Surman goal.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Belgique VS Égypte, le 15/06/2026 20:00, stade Lumen Field
Illustration du match Belgique VS Égypte, le 15/06/2026 20:00, stade Lumen Field
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SUMMARY

New Zealand lead Egypt 1-0 at half-time in their Group G match at BC Place in Vancouver on Tuesday, June 22, 2026, thanks to a Finn Surman goal in the 15th minute set up by Tim Payne. The provisional score comes after a first half marked by three yellow cards and an Egyptian substitution.

Both teams began this second group match having missed out on victory in their opening game. New Zealand earned a 2-2 draw against Iran, while Egypt shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Belgium, making this clash crucial in the race to qualify.

New Zealand’s opening goal came early through a well-constructed team move and a precise finish from Finn Surman. Midfielder Tim Payne was a key figure in creating the chance. The match became a physical battle, with a yellow card for Egypt’s Mohanad Lasheen in the 17th minute, followed by two bookings for the All Whites, for Sarpreet Singh in the 20th and Callum McCowatt in the 34th, reflecting the growing tension.

Shortly before the break, Egypt made a defensive change, bringing on Hamdy Fathy to replace Rami Rabia, probably to adjust their defensive solidity after conceding the opening goal.

Statistically, possession was slightly in Egypt’s favor at 55%, while New Zealand attempted 7 shots, 3 of them on target, compared with 5 for Egypt, with 1 on target. Passing accuracy also favored the visitors, at 88% compared with 83% for the hosts.

New Zealand impose an effective 4-2-3-1 from the first half

The 4-2-3-1 set up by the New Zealand coaching staff helped solidify the defense, with players such as Tim Payne, Finn Surman and Michael Boxall present in the back line. In midfield, Joe Bell and Marko Stamenić provide balance, while Sarpreet Singh, Callum McCowatt and Elijah Just feed the attack in support of Chris Wood up front. Goalscorer Finn Surman illustrates the team’s positive collective momentum with his direct involvement in the opening goal.

Egypt still searching for efficiency in a 4-2-3-1 modified by a substitution

Under Hossam Hassan, Egypt also line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Mostafa Shobeir in goal, protected by a defense led by Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim and Hamdy Fathy. Mohanad Lasheen, despite his booking, is active in midfield, supported by Marwan Attia, Mostafa Ziko and Mohamed Salah, the attacking orchestrator. Hamdy Fathy’s introduction in the 41st minute suggests a need for defensive adjustment to contain the opposition attacks. Omar Marmoush completes Egypt’s attack up front.

New Zealand
Half-time BC Place
Egypt
22/06/2026 02:00 Group G
Fil du match
  1. 15'But - F. Surman (passe T. Payne)Nouvelle-Zélande, 15e
  2. 17'Carton jaune - M. LasheenÉgypte, 17e
  3. 20'Carton jaune - S. SinghNouvelle-Zélande, 20e
  4. 34'Carton jaune - C. McCowattNouvelle-Zélande, 34e
  5. 41'Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace R. Rabia)Égypte, 41e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : New Zealand 3 / Egypt 1
  • Tirs : New Zealand 7 / Egypt 5
  • Possession : New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55%
  • Corners : New Zealand 1 / Egypt 1
  • Fautes : New Zealand 7 / Egypt 2
  • Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1
  • Passes : New Zealand 194 / Egypt 241
  • Precision des passes : New Zealand 83% / Egypt 88%
  • xG : New Zealand 0.34 / Egypt 0.25
Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Half-time BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
Upcoming Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Iran20202202
Belgium20201102
New Zealand10102201
Egypt10101101
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02:51 World Cup 2026: New Zealand lead Egypt at half-time (1-0)