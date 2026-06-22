World Cup 2026: New Zealand lead Egypt at half-time (1-0)

New Zealand lead Egypt 1-0 at half-time in their World Cup 2026 Group G match at BC Place thanks to a 15th-minute Finn Surman goal.
New Zealand lead Egypt 1-0 at half-time in their Group G match at BC Place in Vancouver on Tuesday, June 22, 2026, thanks to a Finn Surman goal in the 15th minute set up by Tim Payne. The provisional score comes after a first half marked by three yellow cards and an Egyptian substitution.
Both teams began this second group match having missed out on victory in their opening game. New Zealand earned a 2-2 draw against Iran, while Egypt shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Belgium, making this clash crucial in the race to qualify.
New Zealand’s opening goal came early through a well-constructed team move and a precise finish from Finn Surman. Midfielder Tim Payne was a key figure in creating the chance. The match became a physical battle, with a yellow card for Egypt’s Mohanad Lasheen in the 17th minute, followed by two bookings for the All Whites, for Sarpreet Singh in the 20th and Callum McCowatt in the 34th, reflecting the growing tension.
Shortly before the break, Egypt made a defensive change, bringing on Hamdy Fathy to replace Rami Rabia, probably to adjust their defensive solidity after conceding the opening goal.
Statistically, possession was slightly in Egypt’s favor at 55%, while New Zealand attempted 7 shots, 3 of them on target, compared with 5 for Egypt, with 1 on target. Passing accuracy also favored the visitors, at 88% compared with 83% for the hosts.
New Zealand impose an effective 4-2-3-1 from the first half
The 4-2-3-1 set up by the New Zealand coaching staff helped solidify the defense, with players such as Tim Payne, Finn Surman and Michael Boxall present in the back line. In midfield, Joe Bell and Marko Stamenić provide balance, while Sarpreet Singh, Callum McCowatt and Elijah Just feed the attack in support of Chris Wood up front. Goalscorer Finn Surman illustrates the team’s positive collective momentum with his direct involvement in the opening goal.
Egypt still searching for efficiency in a 4-2-3-1 modified by a substitution
Under Hossam Hassan, Egypt also line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Mostafa Shobeir in goal, protected by a defense led by Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim and Hamdy Fathy. Mohanad Lasheen, despite his booking, is active in midfield, supported by Marwan Attia, Mostafa Ziko and Mohamed Salah, the attacking orchestrator. Hamdy Fathy’s introduction in the 41st minute suggests a need for defensive adjustment to contain the opposition attacks. Omar Marmoush completes Egypt’s attack up front.
New Zealand
Half-time
1-0
BC Place Egypt
22/06/2026 02:00
·
Group G
Fil du match
15' ⚽ But - F. Surman (passe T. Payne) Nouvelle-Zélande, 15e 17' Carton jaune - M. Lasheen Égypte, 17e 20' Carton jaune - S. Singh Nouvelle-Zélande, 20e 34' Carton jaune - C. McCowatt Nouvelle-Zélande, 34e 41' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace R. Rabia) Égypte, 41e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : New Zealand 3 / Egypt 1 Tirs : New Zealand 7 / Egypt 5 Possession : New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55% Corners : New Zealand 1 / Egypt 1 Fautes : New Zealand 7 / Egypt 2 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1 Passes : New Zealand 194 / Egypt 241 Precision des passes : New Zealand 83% / Egypt 88% xG : New Zealand 0.34 / Egypt 0.25
View match details for Belgium - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
13' Carton jaune - M. Attia Égypte, 13e 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne Belgique, 14e 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 Égypte · Passe : M. Salah 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh Égypte, 34e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) Belgique, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) Belgique, 56e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 66e 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 Belgique 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) Égypte, 71e 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper Belgique, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) Égypte, 76e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 86e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) Égypte, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) Égypte, 89e 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Belgique
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
24
Amadou Onana
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
11
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 14
5
Maxim De Cuyper
23
Nicolas Raskin
9
Romelu Lukaku
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
16
Koni De Winter
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
14
Dodi Lukebakio
20
Hans Vanaken
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Mahdi Soliman
26
Mohamed Alaa
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
15
Karim Hafez
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
5
Rami Rabia
24
Tarek Alaa
12
Haissem Hassan
20
Ibrahim Adel
21
Mahmoud Saber
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
18
Nabil Donga
25
Zizo
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75
Key players
Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies) 06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies)
15/06
Group G
Belgium
Finished
1-1
Lumen Field Egypt
View match details for Iran - New Zealand
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 Iran 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) Iran, 45e 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) Iran, 53e 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 Iran · Passe : Ramin Rezaeian 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) Iran, 65e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) Nouvelle-Zélande, 78e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) Iran, 80e 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi Iran, 89e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
5
Milad Mohammadi
Defender
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
17
Aria Yousefi
Midfielder
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
Forward
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
11
Ali Alipour
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
2
Saleh Hardani
13
Hossein Kanaani
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
25
Danial Eiri
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
16
Mahdi Torabi
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
3
Francis De Vries
15
Nando Pijnaker
24
Callan Elliot
4
Tyler Bindon
21
Jesse Randall
19
Benjamin Old
23
Ryan Thomas
25
Lachlan Bayliss
14
Alex Rufer
18
Ben Waine
17
Kosta Barbarouses
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0
Key players
Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group G
Iran
Finished
2-2
SoFi Stadium New Zealand
View match details for Belgium - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku Belgique, 3e 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi Iran, 25e 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi Iran, 33e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) Iran, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) Belgique, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) Iran, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) Iran, 66e 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy Belgique 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate) Belgique, 73e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) Iran, 79e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh) Iran, 85e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 87e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
23
Nicolas Raskin
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
9
Romelu Lukaku
Forward
Substitutes 13
21
Timothy Castagne
20
Hans Vanaken
14
Dodi Lukebakio
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
16
Koni De Winter
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
24
Amadou Onana
17
Charles De Ketelaere
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
2
Saleh Hardani
Defender
13
Hossein Kanaani
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
Defender
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
5
Milad Mohammadi
16
Mahdi Torabi
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
25
Danial Eiri
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
17
Aria Yousefi
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
11
Ali Alipour
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 7 / Iran 3 Tirs : Belgium 21 / Iran 7 Possession : Belgium 71% / Iran 29% Corners : Belgium 4 / Iran 2 Fautes : Belgium 7 / Iran 9 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Cartons rouges : Belgium 1 / Iran 0 Passes : Belgium 604 / Iran 258 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 74% xG : Belgium 1.77 / Iran 0.61
Key players
Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 8.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.2 Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3 Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
21/06/2026 Belgium 0-0 Iran (World Cup)
21/06
Group G
Belgium
Finished
0-0
SoFi Stadium Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
15' ⚽ But - F. Surman (passe T. Payne) Nouvelle-Zélande, 15e 17' Carton jaune - M. Lasheen Égypte, 17e 20' Carton jaune - S. Singh Nouvelle-Zélande, 20e 34' Carton jaune - C. McCowatt Nouvelle-Zélande, 34e 41' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace R. Rabia) Égypte, 41e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
4
Tyler Bindon
15
Nando Pijnaker
3
Francis De Vries
24
Callan Elliot
23
Ryan Thomas
19
Benjamin Old
14
Alex Rufer
25
Lachlan Bayliss
7
Logan Rogerson
21
Jesse Randall
17
Kosta Barbarouses
18
Ben Waine
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
Mohamed Alaa
16
Mahdi Soliman
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
24
Tarek Alaa
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
5
Rami Rabia
15
Karim Hafez
25
Zizo
21
Mahmoud Saber
20
Ibrahim Adel
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
12
Haissem Hassan
18
Nabil Donga
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Tirs cadres : New Zealand 3 / Egypt 1 Tirs : New Zealand 7 / Egypt 5 Possession : New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55% Corners : New Zealand 1 / Egypt 1 Fautes : New Zealand 7 / Egypt 2 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1 Passes : New Zealand 194 / Egypt 241 Precision des passes : New Zealand 83% / Egypt 88% xG : New Zealand 0.34 / Egypt 0.25
Key players
Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Tim Payne (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 7.3 Liberato Cacace (New Zealand) : note 6.9 Hamdy Fathy (Egypt) : note 6.9 Omar Marmoush (Egypt) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
22/03/2024 Egypt 1-0 New Zealand (Friendlies)
22/06
Group G
New Zealand
Half-time
1-0
BC Place Egypt
View match details for Egypt - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
Egypt
Upcoming
04:00
Lumen Field Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming
04:00
BC Place Belgium
Group G
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Iran 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 Belgium 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Egypt 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
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