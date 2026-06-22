World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Egypt rely on 4-2-3-1 for Vancouver clash

New Zealand and Egypt both line up in a 4-2-3-1 for their 2026 World Cup Group G meeting at BC Place in Vancouver on June 22.
The 2026 World Cup Group G match between New Zealand and Egypt will take place on June 22 at 2:00 a.m. GMT+1 at BC Place in Vancouver. The fixture brings together two teams with similar group-stage records, each having drawn their opening match (New Zealand 2-2 Iran, Egypt 1-1 Belgium). This duel is crucial for the rest of the competition, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in a demanding group.
Both teams have opted for a 4-2-3-1 tactical setup, a strategy that should provide balance between defense and attack. New Zealand will notably rely on Chris Wood up front, while Egypt are counting on Mohamed Salah’s creativity and experience in their attacking trio.
The main components of these two starting XIs feature key players capable of influencing the result. For New Zealand, goalkeeper Max Crocombe protects the goal, while the defense includes Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall and Liberato Cacace among others.
On the Egyptian side, coach Hossam Hassan starts Mostafa Shobeir in goal and a defensive line made up of Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdy Fathy and Ahmed Fatouh. The midfield and attack make use of the talent of Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen, and especially Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush as they look to trouble the New Zealand defense.
A look at New Zealand’s XI
New Zealand will line up in a 4-2-3-1 with starting goalkeeper Max Crocombe. The defense consists of full-backs Tim Payne and Liberato Cacace, flanking centre-backs Finn Surman and Michael Boxall. In midfield, Joe Bell and Marko Stamenić form a double pivot tasked with winning the ball back and building play. The attacking trio behind striker Chris Wood is made up of Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just, bringing pace and creativity to the attack.
This system allows New Zealand to try to control the tempo of the match while relying on their captain Chris Wood, an experienced player who can make his presence felt in the opposition penalty area. The presence of mobile attacking players such as McCowatt and Just suggests an intention to play forward and exploit the wings.
A look at Egypt’s XI
Hossam Hassan’s Egypt have also opted for a balanced 4-2-3-1. Mostafa Shobeir starts in goal, while the defense relies on Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Fatouh as full-backs, with Hamdy Fathy and Yasser Ibrahim in central defense. In midfield, Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen will handle ball-winning and distribution duties.
The attacking sector is built around Mohamed Salah, the creative force in the attacking trio alongside Mostafa Ziko and Emam Ashour. Lone centre-forward Omar Marmoush is therefore supported by players capable of creating openings. This setup reflects the importance placed on technical control and attacking movement through Salah, who remains Egypt’s most dangerous player at this World Cup.
The starting lineups Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
4
Tyler Bindon
15
Nando Pijnaker
3
Francis De Vries
24
Callan Elliot
23
Ryan Thomas
19
Benjamin Old
14
Alex Rufer
25
Lachlan Bayliss
7
Logan Rogerson
21
Jesse Randall
17
Kosta Barbarouses
18
Ben Waine
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
Mohamed Alaa
16
Mahdi Soliman
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
24
Tarek Alaa
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
5
Rami Rabia
15
Karim Hafez
25
Zizo
21
Mahmoud Saber
20
Ibrahim Adel
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
12
Haissem Hassan
18
Nabil Donga
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
New Zealand
Upcoming
02:00
BC Place Egypt
22/06/2026 02:00
·
Group G
Fil du match
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
View match details for Belgium - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
13' Carton jaune - M. Attia Égypte, 13e 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne Belgique, 14e 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 Égypte · Passe : M. Salah 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh Égypte, 34e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) Belgique, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) Belgique, 56e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 66e 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 Belgique 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) Égypte, 71e 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper Belgique, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) Égypte, 76e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 86e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) Égypte, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) Égypte, 89e 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Belgique
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
24
Amadou Onana
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
11
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 14
5
Maxim De Cuyper
23
Nicolas Raskin
9
Romelu Lukaku
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
16
Koni De Winter
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
14
Dodi Lukebakio
20
Hans Vanaken
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Mahdi Soliman
26
Mohamed Alaa
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
15
Karim Hafez
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
5
Rami Rabia
24
Tarek Alaa
12
Haissem Hassan
20
Ibrahim Adel
21
Mahmoud Saber
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
18
Nabil Donga
25
Zizo
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75
Key players
Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies) 06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies)
15/06
Group G
Belgium
Finished
1-1
Lumen Field Egypt
View match details for Iran - New Zealand
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 Iran 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) Iran, 45e 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) Iran, 53e 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 Iran · Passe : Ramin Rezaeian 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) Iran, 65e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) Nouvelle-Zélande, 78e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) Iran, 80e 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi Iran, 89e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
5
Milad Mohammadi
Defender
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
17
Aria Yousefi
Midfielder
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
Forward
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
11
Ali Alipour
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
2
Saleh Hardani
13
Hossein Kanaani
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
25
Danial Eiri
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
16
Mahdi Torabi
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
3
Francis De Vries
15
Nando Pijnaker
24
Callan Elliot
4
Tyler Bindon
21
Jesse Randall
19
Benjamin Old
23
Ryan Thomas
25
Lachlan Bayliss
14
Alex Rufer
18
Ben Waine
17
Kosta Barbarouses
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0
Key players
Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group G
Iran
Finished
2-2
SoFi Stadium New Zealand
View match details for Belgium - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku Belgique, 3e 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi Iran, 25e 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi Iran, 33e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) Iran, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) Belgique, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) Iran, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) Iran, 66e 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy Belgique 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate) Belgique, 73e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) Iran, 79e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh) Iran, 85e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 87e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
23
Nicolas Raskin
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
9
Romelu Lukaku
Forward
Substitutes 13
21
Timothy Castagne
20
Hans Vanaken
14
Dodi Lukebakio
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
16
Koni De Winter
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
24
Amadou Onana
17
Charles De Ketelaere
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
2
Saleh Hardani
Defender
13
Hossein Kanaani
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
Defender
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
5
Milad Mohammadi
16
Mahdi Torabi
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
25
Danial Eiri
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
17
Aria Yousefi
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
11
Ali Alipour
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 7 / Iran 3 Tirs : Belgium 21 / Iran 7 Possession : Belgium 71% / Iran 29% Corners : Belgium 4 / Iran 2 Fautes : Belgium 7 / Iran 9 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Cartons rouges : Belgium 1 / Iran 0 Passes : Belgium 604 / Iran 258 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 74% xG : Belgium 1.77 / Iran 0.61
Key players
Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 8.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.2 Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3 Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
21/06/2026 Belgium 0-0 Iran (World Cup)
21/06
Group G
Belgium
Finished
0-0
SoFi Stadium Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
4
Tyler Bindon
15
Nando Pijnaker
3
Francis De Vries
24
Callan Elliot
23
Ryan Thomas
19
Benjamin Old
14
Alex Rufer
25
Lachlan Bayliss
7
Logan Rogerson
21
Jesse Randall
17
Kosta Barbarouses
18
Ben Waine
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
Mohamed Alaa
16
Mahdi Soliman
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
24
Tarek Alaa
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
5
Rami Rabia
15
Karim Hafez
25
Zizo
21
Mahmoud Saber
20
Ibrahim Adel
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
12
Haissem Hassan
18
Nabil Donga
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
22/03/2024 Egypt 1-0 New Zealand (Friendlies)
22/06
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming
02:00
BC Place Egypt
View match details for Egypt - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
Egypt
Upcoming
04:00
Lumen Field Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming
04:00
BC Place Belgium
Group G
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Iran 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 Belgium 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Egypt 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
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