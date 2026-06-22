World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Egypt rely on 4-2-3-1 for Vancouver clash

New Zealand and Egypt both line up in a 4-2-3-1 for their 2026 World Cup Group G meeting at BC Place in Vancouver on June 22.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Belgique VS Égypte, le 15/06/2026 20:00, stade Lumen Field
Illustration du match Belgique VS Égypte, le 15/06/2026 20:00, stade Lumen Field
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SUMMARY

The 2026 World Cup Group G match between New Zealand and Egypt will take place on June 22 at 2:00 a.m. GMT+1 at BC Place in Vancouver. The fixture brings together two teams with similar group-stage records, each having drawn their opening match (New Zealand 2-2 Iran, Egypt 1-1 Belgium). This duel is crucial for the rest of the competition, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in a demanding group.

Both teams have opted for a 4-2-3-1 tactical setup, a strategy that should provide balance between defense and attack. New Zealand will notably rely on Chris Wood up front, while Egypt are counting on Mohamed Salah’s creativity and experience in their attacking trio.

The main components of these two starting XIs feature key players capable of influencing the result. For New Zealand, goalkeeper Max Crocombe protects the goal, while the defense includes Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall and Liberato Cacace among others.

On the Egyptian side, coach Hossam Hassan starts Mostafa Shobeir in goal and a defensive line made up of Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdy Fathy and Ahmed Fatouh. The midfield and attack make use of the talent of Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen, and especially Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush as they look to trouble the New Zealand defense.

A look at New Zealand’s XI

New Zealand will line up in a 4-2-3-1 with starting goalkeeper Max Crocombe. The defense consists of full-backs Tim Payne and Liberato Cacace, flanking centre-backs Finn Surman and Michael Boxall. In midfield, Joe Bell and Marko Stamenić form a double pivot tasked with winning the ball back and building play. The attacking trio behind striker Chris Wood is made up of Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just, bringing pace and creativity to the attack.

This system allows New Zealand to try to control the tempo of the match while relying on their captain Chris Wood, an experienced player who can make his presence felt in the opposition penalty area. The presence of mobile attacking players such as McCowatt and Just suggests an intention to play forward and exploit the wings.

A look at Egypt’s XI

Hossam Hassan’s Egypt have also opted for a balanced 4-2-3-1. Mostafa Shobeir starts in goal, while the defense relies on Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Fatouh as full-backs, with Hamdy Fathy and Yasser Ibrahim in central defense. In midfield, Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen will handle ball-winning and distribution duties.

The attacking sector is built around Mohamed Salah, the creative force in the attacking trio alongside Mostafa Ziko and Emam Ashour. Lone centre-forward Omar Marmoush is therefore supported by players capable of creating openings. This setup reflects the importance placed on technical control and attacking movement through Salah, who remains Egypt’s most dangerous player at this World Cup.

The starting lineups

New Zealand
System4-2-3-1
Starters11
  1. 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Tim Payne Defender
  3. 16 Finn Surman Defender
  4. 5 Michael Boxall Defender
  5. 13 Liberato Cacace Defender
  6. 6 Joe Bell Midfielder
  7. 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder
  8. 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder
  9. 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder
  10. 11 Elijah Just Midfielder
  11. 9 Chris Wood Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Alex Paulsen
  • 22 Michael Woud
  • 26 Tommy Smith
  • 4 Tyler Bindon
  • 15 Nando Pijnaker
  • 3 Francis De Vries
  • 24 Callan Elliot
  • 23 Ryan Thomas
  • 19 Benjamin Old
  • 14 Alex Rufer
  • 25 Lachlan Bayliss
  • 7 Logan Rogerson
  • 21 Jesse Randall
  • 17 Kosta Barbarouses
  • 18 Ben Waine
Egypt
System4-2-3-1CoachHossam Hassan
Starters11
  1. 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper
  2. 3 Mohamed Hany Defender
  3. 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender
  4. 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender
  5. 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender
  6. 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder
  7. 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder
  8. 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder
  9. 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder
  10. 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder
  11. 22 Omar Marmoush Forward
Substitutes15
  • 26 Mohamed Alaa
  • 16 Mahdi Soliman
  • 1 Mohamed El-Shenawy
  • 4 Hossam Abdelmaguid
  • 24 Tarek Alaa
  • 6 Mohamed Abdelmonem
  • 5 Rami Rabia
  • 15 Karim Hafez
  • 25 Zizo
  • 21 Mahmoud Saber
  • 20 Ibrahim Adel
  • 7 Mahmoud Trézéguet
  • 12 Haissem Hassan
  • 18 Nabil Donga
  • 9 Hamza Abdelkarim
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Egypt
22/06/2026 02:00 Group G
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
Upcoming Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Iran20202202
Belgium20201102
New Zealand10102201
Egypt10101101
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01:32 World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Egypt rely on 4-2-3-1 for Vancouver clash