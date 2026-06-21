World Cup 2026: Belgium Starts 4-2-3-1 with De Bruyne and Lukaku Against Iran’s 5-4-1
Belgium and the Islamic Republic of Iran face off on June 21, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for their second group stage match of the 2026
SUMMARY
Belgium and the Islamic Republic of Iran face off on June 21, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for their second group stage match of the 2026 World Cup, a crucial encounter in Group G. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time (GMT+1). Both teams enter the match with one point each from their opening games, aiming for a win to edge closer to qualification.
In this context, the official lineups highlight contrasting tactical choices made by the two coaches, Rudi Garcia for Belgium and Amir Ghalenoei for Iran. Belgium deploys a flexible 4-2-3-1 formation focusing on midfield control with Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin, while Iran adopts a more defensive 5-4-1 setup aimed at containing the opposition’s attacks.
The Red Devils rely on several experienced key players including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and striker Romelu Lukaku leading the line. The defensive unit consists of Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, and Maxim De Cuyper. The attack is supported by Alexis Saelemaekers and Leandro Trossard, providing mobility and dynamism.
Meanwhile, Iran fields well-known goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and opts for a fortified defense of five with Saleh Hardani and Hossein Kanaani among the starters. The midfield includes Ramin Rezaeian, Saman Ghoddos, and Saeid Ezatolahi. Up front, Mehdi Taremi stands as the sole advanced attacking outlet in this disciplined system.
Belgium Starting XI Analysis
Rudi Garcia favors the classic 4-2-3-1 formation with Thibaut Courtois as the reliable keeper. The central defense is anchored by Nathan Ngoy and Brandon Mechele, flanked by Thomas Meunier at right back and Maxim De Cuyper at left back. In midfield, Nicolas Raskin and Youri Tielemans form a double pivot responsible for controlling tempo and distributing play from a distance.
In attack, Alexis Saelemaekers operates on the right wing while Leandro Trossard takes the left flank, both tasked with creating space to supply striker Romelu Lukaku. Creativity largely depends on Kevin De Bruyne, positioned as playmaker — a true maestro capable of elevating the team with his vision and key passes.
On the bench, Rudi Garcia has experienced options such as Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne, and Charles De Ketelaere, offering a broad selection to adapt tactics depending on the match situation.
Iran Starting XI Analysis
Coach Amir Ghalenoei relies on a defensive 5-4-1 system designed to reinforce the backline and minimize gaps. Alireza Beiranvand anchors the goal. The defensive line includes Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, and Ehsan Hajsafi, providing coverage and lateral support.
The midfield comprises Ramin Rezaeian and Saman Ghoddos on the wings, supported centrally by Saeid Ezatolahi and Mohammad Mohebi. This midfield quartet is charged with ball recovery and organizing play, while maintaining defensive discipline.
Up front, Mehdi Taremi is the lone striker in this solid formation. The robust setup reflects Iran’s intent to block spaces and threaten on counter-attacks. The bench features several options to bolster defense or inject attacking impetus, including players like Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Ghayedi ready to come on.
Starting Lineups
- 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper
- 15 Thomas Meunier Defender
- 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender
- 4 Brandon Mechele Defender
- 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender
- 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder
- 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder
- 22 Alexis Saelemaekers Midfielder
- 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder
- 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder
- 9 Romelu Lukaku Forward
- 12 Senne Lammens
- 13 Mike Penders
- 16 Koni De Winter
- 3 Arthur Theate
- 18 Joaquin Seys
- 21 Timothy Castagne
- 6 Axel Witsel
- 19 Diego Moreira
- 20 Hans Vanaken
- 24 Amadou Onana
- 14 Dodi Lukebakio
- 17 Charles De Ketelaere
- 26 Matías Fernández-Pardo
- 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper
- 2 Saleh Hardani Defender
- 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender
- 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender
- 19 Ali Nemati Defender
- 3 Ehsan Hajsafi Defender
- 23 Ramin Rezaeian Midfielder
- 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder
- 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder
- 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder
- 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward
- 12 Payam Niazmand
- 22 Hossein Hosseini
- 5 Milad Mohammadi
- 25 Danial Eiri
- 15 Roozbeh Cheshmi
- 17 Aria Yousefi
- 21 Mohammad Ghorbani
- 26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
- 10 Mehdi Ghayedi
- 7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh
- 16 Mahdi Torabi
- 11 Ali Alipour
- 18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
- 20 Shahriar Moghanlou
- 24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa
- 3'Carton jaune - R. Lukaku
- 25'VAR - M. Taremi
- 33'Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi
- 46'Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh)
- 58'Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne)
- 58'Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken)
- 58'Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio)
- 66'Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi)
- 66'Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi)
- 66'Carton rouge - N. Ngoy
- 73'Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate)
Aucun match Mondial 2026 disponible pour le moment.
Classements Mondial 2026 en attente des premiers resultats.
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