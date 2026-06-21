World Cup 2026: Belgium Starts 4-2-3-1 with De Bruyne and Lukaku Against Iran’s 5-4-1

Belgium and the Islamic Republic of Iran face off on June 21, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for their second group stage match of the 2026

Belgium and the Islamic Republic of Iran face off on June 21, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for their second group stage match of the 2026 World Cup, a crucial encounter in Group G. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time (GMT+1). Both teams enter the match with one point each from their opening games, aiming for a win to edge closer to qualification.

In this context, the official lineups highlight contrasting tactical choices made by the two coaches, Rudi Garcia for Belgium and Amir Ghalenoei for Iran. Belgium deploys a flexible 4-2-3-1 formation focusing on midfield control with Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin, while Iran adopts a more defensive 5-4-1 setup aimed at containing the opposition’s attacks.

The Red Devils rely on several experienced key players including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and striker Romelu Lukaku leading the line. The defensive unit consists of Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, and Maxim De Cuyper. The attack is supported by Alexis Saelemaekers and Leandro Trossard, providing mobility and dynamism.

Meanwhile, Iran fields well-known goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and opts for a fortified defense of five with Saleh Hardani and Hossein Kanaani among the starters. The midfield includes Ramin Rezaeian, Saman Ghoddos, and Saeid Ezatolahi. Up front, Mehdi Taremi stands as the sole advanced attacking outlet in this disciplined system.

Belgium Starting XI Analysis

Rudi Garcia favors the classic 4-2-3-1 formation with Thibaut Courtois as the reliable keeper. The central defense is anchored by Nathan Ngoy and Brandon Mechele, flanked by Thomas Meunier at right back and Maxim De Cuyper at left back. In midfield, Nicolas Raskin and Youri Tielemans form a double pivot responsible for controlling tempo and distributing play from a distance.

In attack, Alexis Saelemaekers operates on the right wing while Leandro Trossard takes the left flank, both tasked with creating space to supply striker Romelu Lukaku. Creativity largely depends on Kevin De Bruyne, positioned as playmaker — a true maestro capable of elevating the team with his vision and key passes.

On the bench, Rudi Garcia has experienced options such as Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne, and Charles De Ketelaere, offering a broad selection to adapt tactics depending on the match situation.

Iran Starting XI Analysis

Coach Amir Ghalenoei relies on a defensive 5-4-1 system designed to reinforce the backline and minimize gaps. Alireza Beiranvand anchors the goal. The defensive line includes Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, and Ehsan Hajsafi, providing coverage and lateral support.

The midfield comprises Ramin Rezaeian and Saman Ghoddos on the wings, supported centrally by Saeid Ezatolahi and Mohammad Mohebi. This midfield quartet is charged with ball recovery and organizing play, while maintaining defensive discipline.

Up front, Mehdi Taremi is the lone striker in this solid formation. The robust setup reflects Iran’s intent to block spaces and threaten on counter-attacks. The bench features several options to bolster defense or inject attacking impetus, including players like Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Ghayedi ready to come on.

Starting Lineups

Belgium Formation 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 22 Alexis Saelemaekers Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 9 Romelu Lukaku Forward Substitutes 13 12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

16 Koni De Winter

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

21 Timothy Castagne

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

20 Hans Vanaken

24 Amadou Onana

14 Dodi Lukebakio

17 Charles De Ketelaere

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Iran Formation 5-4-1 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 2 Saleh Hardani Defender 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 3 Ehsan Hajsafi Defender 23 Ramin Rezaeian Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

5 Milad Mohammadi

25 Danial Eiri

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

17 Aria Yousefi

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

10 Mehdi Ghayedi

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

16 Mahdi Torabi

11 Ali Alipour

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

20 Shahriar Moghanlou

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa

Belgium Second half 74' 0-0 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran Fil du match 3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate)

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Classements Mondial 2026 en attente des premiers resultats.