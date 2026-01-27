Vodun Days 2026: the government congratulates itself on the smooth running of the event

The Beninese government has given a positive assessment of the 2026 edition of the Vodun Days festival, praising the organization, participation, and cultural impact of this event, which was held recently in Ouidah.

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

In a statement made on the margins of the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, January 21, the government spokesperson, Léandre Wilfried Houngbedji, said that “much has been accomplished and that the 2026 edition has surpassed that of last year” in terms of preparation, content, and attendance.

The government has particularly emphasized the importance of this event in promoting Beninese culture, as well as its role in promoting sustainable cultural tourism. In this regard, Vodun Days is seen as a strategic tool for international outreach, helping to strengthen Benin’s appeal as a cultural destination.

The direct and indirect economic benefits of the festival were also highlighted by the authorities, notably in terms of hospitality, catering, crafts, and the event-related services. The government praised the commitment of local actors and institutional partners, who worked to ensure the success of this event.

According to officials, the 2026 edition shows greater mastery of logistical and organizational aspects, translating into accumulated experience and ongoing improvement in the management of major cultural events.