University institute entrance exams: results from 7 schools

- Publicité-

New high school graduates now know their fate. The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MESR) released, this Friday, September 19, the results of the entrance exams for first-year admission to seven public schools and institutes in Benin.

The publication of the results concerns the 2025-2026 academic year. Successful candidates will receive scholarships awarded by the State, with the possibility of renewal each year if they pass to the next level.

This publication marks an important step for the new high school graduates, many of whom had placed their hopes in these reference institutions. It also reassures families about the outcome of a much-anticipated selection process.

The published results include the following:

– the École nationale d’économie appliquée et de management (ENEAM),

– the École nationale de statistique, de planification et de démographie (ENSPD),

– the École nationale des sciences et techniques de l’information et de la communication (ENSTIC),

– the Institut de formation en soins infirmiers et obstétricaux (IFSIO),

– the Institut national de la jeunesse, de l’éducation physique et du sport (INJEPS),

– the Institut national médico-sanitaire (INMeS),

– and the Institut national supérieur des classes préparatoires aux études d’ingénieurs (INSPEI).

The results of the said exams can be viewed on the Ministry of Higher Education’s platform.